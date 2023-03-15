× Expand Photo courtesy NASA

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is hosting a uniquely out-of-this-world exhibition. “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon” explores the technological, social and political breakthroughs that gave America’s space program the boost it needed to win the Space Race. Touch a lunar meteorite. Climb into a model lunar rover to see how astronauts cruise around. Experience the roar of liftoff via surround sound audio and video and leave your own footprints via a virtual moonwalk. There’s also a section detailing Virginia’s part in Apollo’s engineering achievements, thanks to a partnership with NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton.

“Apollo: When We Went to the Moon” opens on Saturday, March 18, and runs through Dec. 31. The exhibition is included with regular admission ($10 adults; $8 age 65 and older, military, groups and teachers; $5 ages 6-17; and free admission for younger children).

virginiahistory.org