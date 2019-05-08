It Could Get Dicey

× Expand Andrew Dice Clay Photo courtesy Richmond Funny Bone

It’s been a rough reckoning for entertainment icons from the 1980s. Some have seen their careers canceled, others are incarcerated, and many are no longer with us. But Andrew Dice Clay, once seen as a dangerous and offensive comedian — he received a lifetime ban from MTV, back when that mattered — is still here, performing under the same persona that was politically incorrect before the term was coined. If you don’t recall him, he’s the guy in the leather jacket who delivered dirty nursery rhymes, which started out like you remembered but ended up in a filthy, funny place. The Diceman comes to the Funny Bone on May 14 at 7:30 p.m.

$50. 11800 W. Broad St.

richmond.funnybone.com