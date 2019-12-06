Back in Baby’s Arms

× Expand Photo courtesy Four Star Records

In 2012, “Always … Patsy Cline” was held over for months at the Hanover Tavern. A much-anticipated re-staging of the biographical musical reunites director Joe Pabst with his two lead actresses: Deborah Wagoner as Cline, and Terri Moore as her fan-turned-friend Louise. Written by Ted Swindley, the show, which features Wagoner’s sassy renditions of classics such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Sweet Dreams,” wowed the critics.

It may not bother you that the proceedings are a little airbrushed. The main plotting device — watching the star from a distance — works toward a razor-thin, one-dimensional look at Cline that only hints at a darker side. But as a celebration of a great vocalist’s career, “Always … Patsy Cline” lovingly brings the hoedown and the heartbreak.

The musical runs through Jan. 5 at Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Hanover Tavern. $44.

va-rep.org