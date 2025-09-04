Indie Screen

× Expand Photo courtesy Afrikana Independent Film Festival

For the 10th year, the Afrikana Independent Film Festival is coming to the Richmond Arts District, highlighting cinematic works by people of color from around the world with a focus on elevating Black culture. The festival will take place Sept. 18-21 at locations within the district.

From Sept. 5-Oct. 26, a free exhibition at 1708 Gallery will show some of the top films screened at the festival over the past decade, plus a curated selection of new works. Additional programming and exhibitions will take place at various local venues.

“We always try to add some texture,” says the festival’s founder, Enjoli Moon. “It’s something cinephiles can enjoy, but also people who want to come out and be a part of community. We’re creating a space for people to gather.”

Ticket prices vary. For the full schedule and updates, visit afrikanafilmfestival.org and Afrikana’s Instagram.