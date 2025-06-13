Deep Inside

× Expand Marcus Antonio stars in Richmond Triangle Players’ “A Strange Loop.” (Photo courtesy Richmond Triangle Players)

Richmond Triangle Players, in collaboration with Firehouse Theatre, presents the Virginia premiere of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Strange Loop.” With the book, music and lyrics by playwright Michael R. Jackson, the dramatic comedy, which also won the Tony Award for best musical, runs June 20-Aug. 9 at RTP’s Robert B. Moss Theatre.

The show’s premise is that a young, gay, Black writer named Usher (played by Marcus Antonio), who despises his day job, is writing a musical about a young, gay, Black writer who is writing a musical about a young, gay, Black writer. Hilarity and tears ensue.

The production is directed by the versatile Katrinah Carol Lewis, and Ben Miller is the music director with choreography by Deandra Clarke. Tickets are $55 ($25 for the preview performances, June 20-26).

