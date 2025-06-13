Deep Inside

‘A Strange Loop,’ a story within a story within a story from Richmond Triangle Players

by

Richmond Triangle Players, in collaboration with Firehouse Theatre, presents the Virginia premiere of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Strange Loop.” With the book, music and lyrics by playwright Michael R. Jackson, the dramatic comedy, which also won the Tony Award for best musical, runs June 20-Aug. 9 at RTP’s Robert B. Moss Theatre.

The show’s premise is that a young, gay, Black writer named Usher (played by Marcus Antonio), who despises his day job, is writing a musical about a young, gay, Black writer who is writing a musical about a young, gay, Black writer. Hilarity and tears ensue.

The production is directed by the versatile Katrinah Carol Lewis, and Ben Miller is the music director with choreography by Deandra Clarke. Tickets are $55 ($25 for the preview performances, June 20-26).

rtriangle.org