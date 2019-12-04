A Statement in Bronze

× Expand "Rumors of War" in Times Square (Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts)

You may have missed the unveiling of Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” statue in New York City’s Times Square in September, but on Dec. 10, you’ll have a second chance to watch the tarp come off the monumental bronze sculpture when it’s installed in its permanent home at the front entrance of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Wiley’s sculpture, featuring a young contemporary African American figure sitting astride a horse, is the artist’s response to the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue that he observed when visiting Richmond in June 2016 for the opening of his VMFA exhibition, “Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic.”

Wiley will provide remarks during the unveiling, which begins at 3:30 p.m.

