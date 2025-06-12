Midsummer Magic

× 1 of 2 Expand Illustration by Terence Sullivan × 2 of 2 Expand James Ricks as Bottom in Richmond Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Photo by Dave Parrish) Prev Next

“And yet, to say the truth, reason and love keep little company together nowadays.” This line from William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” continues to ring true today. Audiences can experience the renowned work when Richmond Shakespeare presents the play at the 16th-century Tudor manor Agecroft Hall & Gardens, June 19-July 20.

The Shakespearean comedy mixes mystical hijinks with the unpredictability of human emotion. It follows four young lovers who flee the court of Athens to escape potentially unhappy marriages. They happen upon a magical forest, and characters and audience alike are soon enthralled by the spells and pranks of the fairies that reside there.

Tickets are $47.

richmondshakespeare.org