On the Border

“A Distinct Society,” written and directed by Kareem Fahmy, makes its Virginia debut at the Firehouse Theatre Nov. 14-30, with pay-what-you-will previews Nov. 12-13.

The play centers on a small-town library straddling the U.S.-Canadian border that becomes a meeting place for a father and daughter separated by the 2018 “Muslim ban.” Fahmy, also an artistic advisor at the Firehouse, grew up near the play’s setting, the Haskell Free Library and Opera House between Vermont and Quebec.

“I wrote this story to celebrate the beautiful and historic relationship between the U.S. and Canada,” Fahmy explains, “and to share my own experiences of being the child of Middle Eastern immigrants to Quebec. At the heart of the play is a plea to see past arbitrary divisions of borders, culture and language to our shared humanity.”

Tickets are $35.

firehousetheatre.org