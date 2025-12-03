‘Bah, Humbug!’

× Expand Thomas Adrian Simpson as Ebenezer Scrooge in Virginia Repertory Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” (Photo by Ben White)

The holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” takes the stage at Virginia Repertory Theatre’s November Theatre through Dec. 28.

Actor Thomas Adrian Simpson makes his Virginia Rep debut in the role of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. He’s an accomplished performer who has appeared in numerous Washington, D.C.-based theater productions. David Janosik, a regular on Richmond’s stages (including Virginia Rep’s), portrays the compassionate Bob Cratchit. The “Christmas Carol” performances highlight the well-known tale’s themes with reinvigorated flair and captivating storytelling.

The company’s artistic director, Rick Hammerly, says, “I chose ‘A Christmas Carol’ because it is a story that endures, with its themes of generosity, transformation and hope resonating especially at this time of year.”

Tickets start at $62 for adults and $39 for children (age 13 and under).

va-rep.org