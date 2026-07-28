Sound of Summer

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Richmond’s biggest block party returns to Shockoe Bottom on Aug. 1. This year’s 804 Day will be larger than ever, thanks to the addition of a fourth stage and another block of space for vendors and nonprofits.

“The whole point has always been to bring attention to the area, and so, as far as we can creep out of just the 17th Street Market, that’s good for us,” says Reese Williams of Shockoe Records.

The lineup is a feast for fans of the label’s roster and local music in general, with sets on the way from Richmond’s reggae ambassador Mighty Joshua, eclectic rock band Leslie and The Dots, jazz mainstays Weldon Hill and James “Saxsmo” Gates, two-time Grammy-winning rapper Michael Millions, Southern rock noir stylists Vexine, the 2026 Newlin Music Prize-winning group Weekend Plans, and more.

The event runs noon to 6 p.m., and admission is free.

shockoerecords.com/804day