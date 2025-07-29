× Expand Photo by Dave Parrish

Back for its third year, 804 Day will celebrate the creativity and cohesion of Richmond’s music scene on Aug. 2. The 17th Street Market will play host to 10 bands curated by local label Shockoe Records. Acts include rock group Bucko, making its 804 Day debut, and rapper Nickelus F, returning a year after inclement weather scuttled his set. The lineup also lists three Shockoe-signed acts — Høly River, Rein and Vexine — all with albums scheduled for 2025 releases.

This year’s fest moves to a Saturday to accommodate more schedules. “We’re really excited to give people a lot more opportunity to come and hang out,” says Reese Williams, Shockoe Records’ chief communications officer and production coordinator.

The music runs 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., and admission is free.

shockoerecords.com/804day