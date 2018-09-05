Strings of Prince

× Expand Photo courtesy SMG Richmond

Two of Prince’s former bands, The Revolution and The NPG, are on tour playing the music of the late music icon, and now they have company. “4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince” is an orchestral performance with video, lights and music from the Richmond Symphony that’s coming to the Altria Theater. The show, the first to be sanctioned by Prince’s estate, will feature hits along with some more obscure gems and is curated by Prince stan and celebrity drummer Questlove.

Press materials for the show say, “Great music lives on forever,” and that’s a mighty long time, but I’m here to tell you, the celebration starts at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.

$42 to $72. 6 N. Laurel St.

800-514-3849 or altriatheater.com