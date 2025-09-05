Local Touch

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jay Paul × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy 43rd Street Festival Prev Next

The 43rd Street Festival of the Arts returns to the Forest Hill neighborhood on Sept. 13. In its 34th edition, the juried show will feature work from 75 local and regional artists, including hand-forged jewelry from Richmond-based metalsmith Shawn Noroian and pottery from Richmond’s Lee Hazelgrove, an artist who has been participating in the festival since its debut.

Music will be provided by Americana group the Tin Can Fish Band, The Grateful Dads (who perform an array of jam band covers) and indie folk duo Haze & Dacey. Shop unique creations, dance to the live tunes and stop by the food trucks to fuel up.

The festival runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and a portion of sales benefit CARITAS, a nonprofit that provides services for people experiencing homelessness or addiction.

