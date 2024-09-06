A local favorite for discovering area artists and makers, the 43rd Street Festival of the Arts returns to the Forest Hill neighborhood Sept. 14.

Expand Photo courtesy 43rd Street Festival of the Arts

In its 33rd year, the juried show features works of 75 artisans, including ceramics from Ruchi Gupta, the pottery of Nancy Ross, jewelry created by Olena McLaughlin, paintings by Leanne Moss and sculpture from Michael Tokarz. The musical lineup features folk rock singer Janet Martin, rock-pop band The Grateful Dads, and Americana group the Tin Can Fish Band.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and a portion of sales benefit CARITAS, a nonprofit that provides services for people experiencing homelessness or addiction.

facebook.com/43rdstfestival