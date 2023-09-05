Makers and Music

× Expand Image courtesy Melissa Burgess

A showcase of artisans and musicians, the 43rd Street Festival of the Arts returns to the Forest Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9 for its 32nd year. This year’s juried show will feature work from more than 70 local and regional artists, including pottery from Fredericksburg-based Trista Chapman, paintings from Richmond’s own Melissa Burgess and mixed-media boxes handmade by Devon Rawson of Williamsburg.

Music will be provided by folk singer Susan Greenbaum, Americana group Tin Can Fish Band and The Grateful Dads, who perform an array of cover songs. Shop unique creations, dance to the music and stop by the food trucks to recharge.

The festival is free, and a portion of sales benefit CARITAS, a nonprofit that provides services for people experiencing homelessness or addiction. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

facebook.com/43rdstfestival