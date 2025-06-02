Festival of Laughs

× Expand Comedian Anne Meng performs during the 2024 2nd Best Comedy Fest. (Photo by Lauren Sherpa)

The 2nd Best Comedy Fest returns to Richmond’s Coalition Theater for its eighth year June 5-7, promising a weekend full of laughs.

The festival will include performances and workshops by talented performers from Los Angeles, Chicago; New York; Baltimore; Raleigh; Washington, D.C.; and Richmond. Headliners include improv acts Miss Golightly of Los Angeles, Kornfeld and Andrews from New York, and Chicago-based troupe Angel Bones. New York City’s Chloe Radcliffe will perform stand-up, and sketch comedians Claire & Kim will bring their loose and silly act from Chicago to Richmond.

Individual show tickets are $15, workshops are $35 each, and all-access festival passes are $50.

2ndbestfest.com