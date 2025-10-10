Space Odyssey

× Expand Photo by David Hale

Go boldly into cosmic realms without leaving Jackson Ward’s Abner Clay Park during 1708 Gallery’s annual outdoor exhibition, InLight.

This year’s iteration, held from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 17 and 18, features the astral work of artist George Ferrandi in “Super!Giant!Jump!Star!” Her figurative forms depict the mythological names of celestial bodies and represent the suns that every 26,000 years shift into position as the North Star. She asks, “How can we commemorate this transition?” Following a Japanese tradition, the lightweight pieces of wood, paper and electrical elements are built for a processional amid music and motion.

At 7 p.m. Oct. 17, the works will be accompanied by the Richmond Symphony performing a new score by Jherek Bischoff. Brooklyn-based singer Mirah and the Ebenezer Baptist Church gospel choir perform both nights. It’s safe to say the event will be out of this world.

Free.

1708inlight.org