Good Things to Light

× Expand Photo courtesy Jubee Lee

InLight 2018 is part of an annual series of events sponsored by 1708 Gallery and held around the city. This year’s event, the 10th, will center on the theme of community and the perception that there are two River Cities in one: “Richmond” (struggling and detached) and “RVA” (artistic and growing). Artists submitting works for the event were encouraged to imagine a future with a single Richmond community for the free event, which occurs during the gallery’s 40th anniversary.

The light shines Friday, Nov. 16, from 7 p.m. to midnight and on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

1708gallery.org