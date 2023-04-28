Fiesta en la Isla

× 1 of 4 Expand The ¿Qué Pasa? Festival features dance performances and traditional costumes. × 2 of 4 Expand Young performers from a past festival × 3 of 4 Expand Music is a big part of the festival. × 4 of 4 Expand Festival attendees can enjoy dancing onstage and off. Prev Next

Known for its colorful displays of pageantry, wide-ranging traditional dishes and groove-inducing musical performances, Richmond’s ¿Qué Pasa? Festival returns May 6 for its 22nd year. A showcase of Hispanic and Latin American cultures, the popular event has grown over the years, with last year’s packed attendance prompting organizers to relocate the 2023 event to Brown’s Island.

Founder and CEO of organizing group Virginia Hispanic Chamber Michel Zajur says they’re expecting 20,000 to 30,000 people throughout the day this year. This isn’t the first time the festival has been hosted at Brown’s Island, but the last time was 17 years ago, in 2006. Over the past several years, it’s been held at Richmond’s Canal Walk, except for 2020 and 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted virtual celebrations. With the new location, organizers are saying this will be one of the biggest festivals to date.

“Many people say it’s like being in Latin America,” Zajur says. “You can take your family downtown to Brown’s Island, and it’s almost like going to someplace in Latin America, so that’s a great experience for families. And for the Latino population, it’s a great way to share their culture with the community at large. It’s really a great event promoting diversity and inclusion, and it’s a great opportunity for individuals to just participate and enjoy themselves.”

A nonstop entertainment schedule includes live music and dance performances throughout the day. Bomba, plena and salsa band Kadencia will bring their Afro-Puerto Rican sounds to the festival. New York-based Kevin Davis & Ban Caribe fuse Afro-Cuban, Latin and Caribbean music together to create their unique “Clave Soul” style, which replaces the drum set with other percussion instruments such as timbales, congas and maracas. There will also be a “50 Years of Santana Tribute” from blues-based R&B band Joe the Spy. Dance performances include the Latin Ballet of Virginia, River City Rueda and the Sacred Heart Folkloric Dancers.

“We’re bringing entertainers from different nationalities, there’s different performances,” Zajur says. “We’re really excited about the enhanced entertainment that we have.”

The festival will also showcase more than 115 vendors, including artisans and food purveyors. Zajur says ¿Qué Pasa? attracts attendees for the food experience alone, which features eateries from around the commonwealth. Some local favorites include Abuelita’s, Boka Tako and Latin Quarter. It’s an opportunity for people to try something new or find that traditional dish. Desserts such as fruit smoothies, sweet empanadas and flan top off the culinary journey. The artisan market offers handmade crafts, jewelry, art and other unique finds. Plus, the kids’ area features activities and educational displays.

¿Qué Pasa? is free to attend, but it also serves as the largest fundraiser for the Virginia Hispanic Chamber and Virginia Hispanic Foundation, with proceeds supporting the nonprofit organizations’ educational programs. Virginia Hispanic Chamber is dedicated to “building bridges” for its members and partners through education and business opportunities between the Hispanic community and the larger business community. It’s an enterprise incubator providing a multitude of services, from connecting individuals with jobs that match their skills to offering legal clinics for civil and immigration cases. The Virginia Hispanic Foundation creates access to education and resources for the commonwealth’s Hispanic community through programs such as Passport to Education, a bilingual service that assists Hispanic students as they navigate the region’s educational system and apply to college.

“We do so much in the community, and we’re not funded by the government; we depend on donors and sponsors,” Zajur says. “These programs really help this community thrive and grow in the Richmond area.”

Another way the Virginia Hispanic Chamber is promoting and supporting Hispanic and Latino culture is through a partnership with both the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Richmond Kickers. Both teams are hosting Cinco de Mayo celebrations during their May 5 games. Check out the teams’ respective websites for more information and to purchase tickets.

The 2023 ¿Qué Pasa? Festival is Saturday, May 6, at Brown’s Island. The free event runs from noon to 8 p.m.