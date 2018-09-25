Q&A: Ira White

× Expand Photo by Gina Patterson

Ira White, a native of Richmond’s North Side with a beaming grin, is a company dancer at the Richmond Ballet, a position he’s held for three years. Recently recovered from a knee injury, White will return to the stage on Sept. 28 and 29 with his fellow dancers at the 35th anniversary celebration of the professional company at Dominion Energy Center. White, 25, discusses his move from student to stage, his view on dance’s role in the city’s thriving arts culture and what’s on the horizon.

Richmond magazine: Congrats on being cleared to dance again. How do you feel about returning to the stage after seven months of recuperating?

Ira White: I am both excited and anxious. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in a studio setting, and I’m ready to get back to doing what I love, but I am still a bit nervous because I’m still unsure about my boundaries and how far I can push myself. It’s going to take some time to understand what my limitations are, and I’m going to have to truly listen to my body and not push.

RM: When did you first become involved with Richmond Ballet?

White: I started the Minds in Motion program when I was in fourth grade. It was my first initiation into dance, my first real beginning. I loved it, and it gave me a different type of challenge than normal athletics. It was something different for boys my age to do. Then I started training at [the School of Richmond Ballet] and took different types of dance classes.

RM: What type of time commitments have you made to maintain a position with the company?

White: As a student, for me it was at least four hours of rehearsal a day, typically 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., including Saturdays. And I took as many classes as I could to try as many styles as possible. Now it’s every day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. My day job is dance.

RM: The ballet is part of the city’s evolving arts industry. How do you feel about our performing arts community and its contributions to Richmond?

White: Down every other street, there’s a mural, there are always Broadway shows coming to town, plus our own very good theater productions, and I love how Richmond has transformed into this cultural, artistic place. It feels very different from when I was growing up. I think the arts have an ability to share people’s voices, which might not be heard otherwise. It’s great to be part of an establishment that’s helping with the city’s growth.

RM: Future aspirations?

White: Well, I definitely want to stay here for a while, because I know there’s more I can offer the ballet. Not only as a performer, but also perhaps as a mentor figure to kids. Eventually I’d like to go to another city; I went to Chicago a few years back, and they have an amazing dance community. I might also want to explore musical theater in New York City. I want to keep dancing and advancing for as long as my body can.

The Richmond Ballet's 35th anniversary performances take place Sept. 28 and 29. $25 to $125. 804-244-0906 or richmondballet.com