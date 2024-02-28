Press Play

× Expand Jay Smack, creator of “Studio B RVA” (Photo by Jay Paul)

Podcasts continue to surge as purveyors of everything from current headlines to comedic entertainment. According to the Pew Research Center, listenership in the U.S. has increased over the last decade, with a June 2023 report noting that 42% of Americans ages 12 and older had listened to a podcast in the past month. In 2013, that average was a mere 12%.

Richmond has become a hub for podcast creators and listeners alike. The Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University has hosted the Resonate Podcast Festival the last two years, with plans for a third in 2024.

The event is a chance for producers to enhance their skills and for enthusiasts to engage in the industry. There is no shortage of independent content creators in the region, a community that runs the gamut of niches, interests and subcultures. Find a sampling below.

‘Sifter for the Ear’

wrir.org/show/sifter-for-the-ear

Since 2022, local production veteran and critic Jerry Williams’ “Sifter for the Ear” has featured news, interviews and reviews relevant to the film industry. Williams, also known as TV Jerry, says what makes his show a worthwhile listen is its focus on Virginia, with show guests including actress and Richmond native Constance Wu and Petersburg resident and former “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Daphne Maxwell Reid. The show’s surprise guest drop-in segment, where another person enters the conversation for just a few minutes, introduces another voice into the dialogue. “I try to find somebody who adds a perspective, so that’s something else,” he says. “It’s not just that person, but it’s somebody related to them in some way.” Available on major streaming platforms.

‘Women and Politics’

Airs Thursdays at noon on WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and wrir.org

Carol Olson started “Women and Politics” in January 2017. The show brings women together for discussions about local politics and highlights the critical role women play in public service. Including the word “and” rather than “in” in the podcast name is intentional. Olson says it’s a way to emphasize the role women play in politics beyond serving as elected officials (Jennifer McClellan, the first representative to appear on the show, helped decide the name). “Women are highly engaged in community work and really, that does impact our politics, that they are often leading the voices of the things we need our politicians to focus on and do the work behind the scenes,” Olson says. Currently, co-host Sheri Shannon leads the conversation, while Olson plays a production-focused role.

‘The Randy Wilson Podcast’

randywilsonpodcast.com

Randy Wilson says his show is “from the culture, for the culture.” At the intersection of politics, community, sports and entrepreneurship, Wilson’s podcast features engaging conversations with changemakers and others with unique perspectives. Recent guests have included local songwriter Radio B, HCA nursing executives and Mayor Levar Stoney. For Wilson, who started off as a fan of podcasts before creating his own, the draw to the platform is that they provide the foundation for interesting conversations that are more authentic and accessible. “I think it humanizes conversations, you know, it removes the business,” Wilson says. “It removes the commercialization away from conversation. It allows everyday people to utilize their voices.” Available on major streaming platforms.

‘Studio B RVA’

jaysmack.com

Jay Smack’s “​​Studio B RVA” started off as a local radio show in 1995. Since then, it’s moved and changed form many times, but the music persists. The show features interviews, live performances and tunes from local and regional artists. Smack also hosts “River City Limits,” a local music segment for WRIR, as well as “The Good Eye Podcast,” which publishes conversations with professionals in a variety of fields. Smack credits the show’s longevity to its format. “It’s all about just being a platform, and its simplicity is what I think helped it keep going,” Smack says. “It’s just musicians. And that’s mostly who listen — it’s mostly other musicians or people who are fans and engaged in the local scene.” Available on major streaming platforms.

‘Eat It, Virginia!’

instagram.com/eatitvirginia

Hosts Robey Martin and Scott Wise of WTVR-CBS 6 take listeners on a deep dive into Richmond’s food and the people who make it. Each episode, a restaurateur tells the story of how they got to where they are, and Martin and Wise drive the conversation forward with their chemistry and wit. Restaurant owners recently featured on the show include Maria Martin of Juan More Taco, Brennan Griffith of pop-up Nam Prik Pao and Trey Owens of JewFro. Available on major streaming platforms.

Sound On

A sampling of additional RVA podcasts