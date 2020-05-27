× Expand Local artist Noah Scalin works alone, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to create a new commercial for clothing retailer Old Navy. (Photo courtesy Noah Scalin)

Local artist Noah Scalin is known for using unusual items to create works of art. In the past, he’s turned stickers, buttons, used shoes and even pie filling into art around the city. Now, Scalin has used a huge pile of clothes to create a commercial for Old Navy that promotes the retailer's recent $30 million donation of clothing to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The commercial is one of Scalin's largest projects to date, an 800-square-foot portrait of a mother and her two daughters, made from Old Navy clothing. The 40-second spot depicts Scalin constructing the portrait, which took him five days.

“It's sort of magical in the way that, you know, suddenly it resolves and then what looks abstract, or like nothing, becomes this image,” Scalin says.

It was Richmond's Martin Agency that brought Scalin and Old Navy together.

“The fact that Noah made art out of clothing seemed like it could be a great partnership for Old Navy,” says Liz Toms, senior vice president and group account director for the advertising agency. “When Old Navy told us they were donating … clothing to help families in need across America, we knew this was it.”

The commercial has aired on ABC, CW, FX and other broadcast networks. The clothing used in making the commercial will also be donated.

Charities Baby2Baby and Good360 will distribute Old Navy's donation of clothing. Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organization that provides basic necessities to children living in poverty. Good360 is a charity based in Alexandria that helps retail stores donate excess merchandise to charities.

“With the needs for basic necessities at an all-time high, we wanted to do our part to support American families through this crisis,” says Julie Luker, director of brand management at Old Navy. “We hope this donation helps to bring a smile and ease the load.”