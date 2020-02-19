This extract is from a new book by Faith A. Pennick, “D’Angelo’s VOODOO,” published by Bloomsbury on March 5, 2020, at $14.95. Copyright © Faith A. Pennick 2020

CHAPTER 6 OF “D'ANGELO’S VOODOO”

‘Video (Almost) Killed the R&B Star’

My phone rings at 7:30 a.m. A Tuesday morning in December 1999. I pick it up.

“Girl, turn on MTV!” My friend, Laura, is a fraction of a decibel down from screaming over the receiver. I’m putting on my coat about to depart for work, having entered week two of my new job in Manhattan.

“Can this wait? I need to get to work. I don’t want to be late. I …”

I pick up my remote and as I click onto MTV, I see a man and his bare torso, telling me he can provide everything I would desire. I am caught without a response, a rare occurrence. A couple of seconds pass in silence.

“OK. I gotta go,” I said.

I hang up the phone and continue staring at the TV. I see his eyelids open sleepily, eyelashes aflutter like butterfly wings. The camera slowly pulls out to the torso that rendered me speechless. I watch with wonder this coffee-colored male physique, adorned with sweat and oozing intensity. I don’t realize it at the time, but my mouth is agape. I’m trying to breathe in this moment and then exhale in the way that sold millions of Terry McMillan novels.

The abdomen as a body part is not sexy. Pay no mind to what workout videos tell you, but the abdomen isn’t really what you think it is. An abdomen is an assembly of organs including the kidneys, diaphragm, stomach, small and large intestines, pancreas, liver, and gallbladder. But it is the muscles covering the abdomen that with stringent exercise and assisted by great metabolism and a strict diet can become the “six-pack” desired far and wide. Defining those muscles became the goal for D’Angelo while he was recording Voodoo. He frequently arrived (usually late) to recording sessions after working out with personal trainer Mark Jenkins. It was part of a grand overhaul for this musical artist, to elevate him from slightly pudgy neophyte positioned behind the keys to bona fide sex symbol commanding your attention. How his new look was unveiled became arguably the most talked about sensation in music videos since Nirvana debuted the anarchist high school pep rally of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” eight years earlier. Four minutes of glistening brown skin, metaphorical longing, and ocular bliss. The video was the zeitgeist that dominated popular culture during the last month of 1999 and much of 2000.

Sex sells, and there are few venues where it sells more than in the entertainment industry. D’Angelo’s manager, Dominique Trenier, knew that. He wanted his young client to make a splash and not just with his music. The video for “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” was Trenier’s ace in the hole, a bold attempt to sell records and up the ante in making a critically acclaimed singer/songwriter known primarily in African American communities a worldwide household name. In the era of music video channels and short attention spans, being a celebrated musical prodigy wasn’t enough to move a blockbuster level of units off the shelves. In the 1980s, Michael Jackson’s dazzling videos established MTV as a cultural behemoth (despite the channel’s own initial, racist instincts — I’ll call it “Fear of a Black Artist”). In turn, Thriller shattered sales records throughout the world. Even Prince’s megastardom was ushered in by a semiautobiographical feature-length film.

The potential trip-up to Trenier’s grand scheme was D’Angelo's shyness. He was not initially receptive to his handler’s idea. “[D’Angelo] didn’t quite get what I was saying,” Trenier said. “What do you mean, ‘naked’?”1

The video, directed by music video and commercial veteran Paul Hunter (Trenier is credited as codirector), would film D’Angelo’s muscular upper body, adorned with tattoos, sprayed-on “sweat,” and a large gold cross hanging from his neck, advancing into a slow 360-degree turn that shows all dimensions of his body. The close-up of D’Angelo’s lower torso, which lingers for about 10 seconds, made his belly button possibly the most ogled in pop culture history. He became the African American rendering of his quasi-namesake’s David: a thoughtful yet virile, brown-hued sculpture come to life on your television screen.

“Untitled” ... was the most paramount demonstration of Black masculinity, sensitivity, and sensuality.

An hour after my surprise lustration, I got to work that morning, and a group of women in the back of the elongated office were laughing about something. As I got closer, I could make out their chatter. One especially vocal Black woman rang out: “Have you seen the new D’Angelo video?!” That scenario repeated over days, even weeks, anywhere and what seemed like everywhere Black women congregated. “How does it feel?” This is the question that so many people — Black women in particular — asked themselves for several months.

The video was on the minds and the lips of women and quite a few queer men throughout the United States, to the point where the airing of the video evoked quiet rapture among its audience. During a long-distance phone call with my sister, silence. During another phone call with my hair stylist, every customer in her otherwise busy and noisy salon is brought to a hush, from which I heard only D’Angelo’s muffled falsetto in my receiver.

Danyel Smith, a prominent hip-hop and soul music journalist during that time, told of a similar tale during a hair appointment:

BET and MTV are on all day long with no one paying attention, but when that video came on, you could’ve heard a bobby pin drop. All the women just watched in silence, and when the video was over, there was a collective sigh of “Oh my God! He is beautiful!”2

Princeton professor Imani Perry echoed that emotion at first viewing of the “Untitled” video. To Perry, D’Angelo is the designate for the beauty of African American men. “[The Video] was like, so stripped down and you see part of the core of this … incredible beauty, that the society hasn’t ever quite figured out how to deal with,” said Perry.

“Every woman remembers when they heard [‘Untitled’] and saw the video,” said Dion Summers, vice president of urban programming at Sirius XM. When Voodoo came out, Summers was the program director for WERQ-FM (92Q Jams), a popular R&B station in Baltimore, Maryland. “‘Untitled’ was his ‘Thriller’ moment. You can’t separate the song from the video,” said Summers. “That moment was so blinding to everyone. We [at the radio station] thought, he’s back.”

The “Untitled” video was so potent that even industry veterans at D’Angelo’s label were blown back at first sight. Prior to its release, “Untitled” was screened during a high-level staff meeting at Virgin Records’ corporate office. These jaded, seen-it-all music executives were stunned into silence at first blush. A casual friend who was a New York-based label intern at the time told me the refrain that became something close to convention, that “you could hear a pin drop” in the room after the video cut to black.

“Untitled” did exactly what Trenier wanted it to do. As 2000 kicked off, what came to be known as simply “The Video” was in heavy rotation on MTV and BET. If “Untitled” had been released today, there is no question that the “come hither” sight of D’Angelo slowly opening his eyes, staring dead into the camera, licking his lips, yearning for sexual intimacy as his glistening Adonis-like body pleads his case would have broken the internet. D’Angelo showing off his rock-hard physique on the Voodoo album cover shot by French fashion photographer Thierry Le Goues would have been memed into oblivion as well.

Nudity in music or music videos wasn’t a novel idea at the time. Plasmatics frontwoman Wendy O. Williams was tagged the “queen of shock rock” in the 1970s and 1980s when she performed on stage partially or sometimes completely naked (but covered in shaving cream). The Red Hot Chili Peppers were known for performing live while dressed only in strategically placed socks. In the late 1990s, Alanis Morissette figuratively traversed Los Angeles in the buff singing “Thank U,” as Blink-182 actually streaked around the city of angels asking “What’s My Age Again?” But it was the “Untitled” video’s unabashed sexual power that captured the attention of a nation. That made it both a target and an inspiration.

A satirical take on The Video aired on BET soon after its premiere, featuring a young Black man with far less muscle tone and singing talent than D’Angelo. The 2002 video for R&B vocalist Jaguar Wright’s “The What Ifs” copied the “Untitled” video in cinematography and concept, but with a twist. The denouement of Wright’s video has the camera pulling out to a wide shot revealing her pregnant belly. Eleven years after Wright’s rendition, Brendon Urie, lead singer of the rock-pop group Panic! At the Disco, is exposed in a nearly frame-by-frame replica of the video while lip-synching the band’s single, “Girls/Girls/Boys.” Urie called the original “one of the sexiest videos of all time, which also happens to be one of my favorites.”3 Another white guy, singer Asher Roth, did his own goofy remake mouthing D’Angelo’s voice, while the lead vocalist for Pattern Is Movement, a duo out of Philadelphia, unveiled his “Untitled” body with a heat-mapping visual effect distorting his form.

“Untitled,” the original song and video, was the most paramount demonstration of Black masculinity, sensitivity, and sensuality in recent memory. While the “Untitled” recording frames D’Angelo as the pursuer, the video positions him as the offering; he surrenders his body and love to his woman (ostensibly, the viewer). Even the partial nudity, as my friend Michelle put it during a conversation not long after the video premiered, was a “metaphor for vulnerability.”

As beautiful and sensational as the “Untitled” video was, it may have served its purpose too well. The song, in my opinion, stands as a sincere display of emotion and desire. The video, in contrast and by design, was a shrewd feat of promotional self-objectification. Visual media scholar Keith M. Harris describes D’Angelo as a “self-satisfying erotic object,” the video “perform[ing] as an apparatus of entertainment and visual pleasure across D’Angelo’s body.”4 This video turns “the male gaze” inside out. The history of brutality and enslavement of African Americans can further muck up how the video is read and seen.

In short, in an American society that commoditizes the naked body for its sexual currency, and commoditized Black bodies throughout centuries for actual currency, D’Angelo, Hunter, and Trenier all lost control of the video’s seemingly romantic and innocuous narrative.

