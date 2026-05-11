What’s Popping

× Expand Country rocker Steve Earle (right) and Cody Braun of Reckless Kelly donned Richmond Flying Squirrels jerseys for the Taking Flight Festival at CarMax Park in March. (Photo by Jordan Lank courtesy Richmond Flying Squirrels)

As Richmond heats up this summer, so does local live music.

CarMax Park

The recently opened CarMax Park, at 2929 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., is one of the largest performance venues to open in the city to date, with three different areas for musicians to take the stage.

Full-scale stadium performances will take place on the baseball field with a mobile stage, sound system and lighting. An indoor event space, the Atlantic Union Bank Lounge, has built-in lighting and sound ready to accommodate live music. Smaller concerts can be housed at The Backstop, located behind home plate, where staging equipment will cultivate a party atmosphere. Exact capacity numbers for those areas have yet to be determined.

The park’s first music event, the Taking Flight Festival presented by 804Live, took place in late March with artists including Big Daddy Kane, Tone Loc, Steve Earle and Reckless Kelly. On July 11, folk-rock musician The White Buffalo will take the stage. The remaining entertainment lineup for the inaugural year had not been announced at press time. carmaxpark.com

After Hours Concerts

“We were so excited to return to Innsbrook this past summer ... and were blown away by the response,” After Hours Concerts producer Matthew Creeger said in a statement.

Organizers revived the venue at 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen last year with a roster of tribute acts. (The Doswell series is on hiatus.) Creeger says fan feedback prompted the addition of national headliners, including country artist Gary Allan, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Indigo Girls, to the new season’s lineup.

Tribute bands such as The Legwarmers fill out the schedule. “They do all the music from ’80s movies,” says Richmond-based hip-hop artist and Grammy Award-winner Mad Skillz. “I saw them at The National. ... I’m excited to see them [again]. They’re super dope.” afterhoursinnsbrook.com

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

“As we look ahead to 2026 at Allianz Amphitheater, we’re continuing to invest in the overall fan experience, building on the strong momentum from our first season,” says Live Nation Regional Vice President Matt Rogers about Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, 350 Tredegar St.

Responding to fan feedback, Live Nation has added restroom air conditioning, reduced the lawn capacity to prevent overcrowding, added on-site accessible parking and expanded the local drink options.

As for the music, Rogers notes Sting (May 25), Khalid (June 10), Chris Stapleton (Aug. 19) and Mt. Joy (Sept. 29) are among the two dozen artists currently booked. allianzamphitheater.com

× Expand DreamHaus co-owners Vinny Venuti and Armando Lugo (Photo by Jay Paul)

DreamHaus

In Shockoe Bottom, DreamHaus pairs performances with an intimate supper club atmosphere. The cabaret venue at 110 N. 18th St. is evocative of a Roaring ’20s speakeasy with bistro tables, bar seats and standing room for 100 people.

“The lighting is one of the most appealing elements to the space,” says co-owner Vinny Venuti. “[We use] lampshades and smart bulbs to create any vibe or color.” It contributes to the versatility of the venue for cabaret shows, karaoke nights, live music and private events.

After opening in late 2025, Venuti is eagerly anticipating the club’s first summer stretch. “At DreamHaus, we’re building a space where entertainment, community and celebration all collide,” he says. “Looking ahead, we’re excited to expand into block parties and outdoor activations that bring even more energy to Shockoe Bottom.” @dreamhausrva on Instagram or dreamerfxstudios.com

Hot Tickets

Music events to keep on your radar

5/16

Accomplished jazz saxophonist James “Plunky” Branch is joined by his band Oneness of Juju to present a master showcase of Afro-fusion and soul for two performances at Révéler. The shows begin at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. revelerexperiences.com

5/28

Nashville-based indie-pop artist Fulton Lee brings his Sing With Me Tour to Ember Music Hall. The music starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $42 to $75. embermusichall.com

5/31

One of the most recognizable big bands in the country, The Glenn Miller Orchestra brings a swingin’ show to The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. The original group formed in 1938 and disbanded in 1942. The current ensemble has been touring since 1956. They’ll take the stage for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances. Tickets are $40. artsglenallen.com

6/11

A masterclass of nu-metal and deathcore music is on display at The Broadberry when Upon a Burning Body takes the stage, joined by Traitors, Carcosa and Swollen Teeth. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are $37. thebroadberry.com

7/17

Catch Rick Schaffer, guitarist for Richmond favorites The Jangling Reinharts, in a solo outing at Brambly Park. The free concert begins at 8 p.m. bramblypark.com

7/24

For a modern spin on traditional Irish music, The Fighting Jamesons bring Celtic rock to Richmond Music Hall. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $21. thebroadberry.com

7/28

Legendary trumpeter Herb Alpert, joined by his band the Tijuana Brass, plays the Carpenter Theatre. The music starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $52 to $114. dominionenergycenter.com

7/31

Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash (a founding member of The Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash) performs during Groovin’ in the Garden at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $66. lewisginter.org

8/1

A multistage block party celebrating Richmond talent, 804 Day presents an array of artists performing in a variety of genres at the 17th Street Market area. The event runs from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., and admission is free. shockoerecords.com/804day

8/2

Actor and singer-songwriter Billy Bob Thornton stops in RVA with his band The Boxmasters during their 2026 Morro Rock Tour. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at The National. Tickets start at $48. thenationalva.com

8/8-9

For one weekend in August, household names in jazz and R&B converge at Maymont for the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival. See the website for updates on this year’s artist lineup and ticket pricing. richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com

8/9

Pure Prairie League, formed in 1970, shares a blend of rock and country that has had an enduring impact on the genre. They’ll take the stage at The Tin Pan at 7 p.m. Tickets are $80. tinpanrva.com

8/15

As part of the Pocahontas Premieres series at Pocahontas State Park, the Mini Bluegrass Festival showcases string bands, including Josh Grigsby and County Line, the Tara Mills Band, the Garden Variety String Band, and David Wade and Black Mountain. The festival kicks off at 6 p.m., and tickets are $20. dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/pocahontas

8/22

Experience a blast from the past when the I Love the 90s Tour stops at Hanover Vegetable Farm. Hear sets from popular rap and hip-hop artists of the era, including Rob Base, Tone Loc, Color Me Badd and Young MC. The gates open at 4:30 p.m., and tickets start at $45. epeevents.com