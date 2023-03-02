Scratch the (Un) Record

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

In a record collecting world that has been traditionally male dominated, Tracy Wilson, a 30-year veteran in the independent music industry, wanted to create an event in Richmond that did not follow the status quo. So, she created the Un Record Fair, offering new and used music, apparel, art, books, and other music-related merchandise from women and LGBTQ+ vendors.

Wilson says this event, happening Saturday, March 4, at Afterglow Coffee Cooperative in Scott’s Addition, is an opportunity for women and members of the LGBTQ+ community to be represented because they’re not always included in conventional record collecting fairs.

“I just happen to be lucky enough to know lots of super rad ladies who DJ and collect records and then people also in the LGBTQ community and to be able to put them together in one place,” Wilson says.

Wilson, who also produces and sells records via her online business Courtesy Desk, celebrates and explores visionary and underrepresented music. She says Un Record is part of her mission to make the music industry more inclusive and welcoming. The name of the event, she says, is a play on the clear soda that ran a campaign as the uncola years ago; in a similar vein, the Un Record Fair is a reinvention of what is typically expected.

“I’m trying to use my 30 years of experience to help the community, and so the times where I didn’t feel welcome, or I felt pushed out, the next generation can maybe feel like they do belong and it is inclusive,” Wilson says.

The event also features DJs all day, including Erin O, host of “Ye Olde Tuesday Afternoon Rocke Show” on Charlottesville’s WTJU 91.1 FM; Richmond’s own Area Woman; and Massachusetts-based Bex Taylor, who co-manages the Peace & Rhythm independent record label. Wilson says two high school students who interned at Courtesy Desk will also DJ during the Un Record event.

She says the collaboration between members of the LGBTQ+ community, women and high school students in bringing this event to life has been empowering.

“Behind the scenes, it’s also been a really nice way to bring the community together and some key skill sets that hopefully people will be able to use again for future events,” Wilson says.

During the fair, there will be music offerings available in all formats, from ’60s French pop to timeless classics such as The Beatles. Vendors from Virginia, Massachusetts and New Jersey will offer jewelry, books, records, posters and other music-related items. Andrew Cothern, author of “RVA Playlist: Stories From the Richmond, Virginia Music Scene,” will sign copies of his book, which digs into the rich history of Richmond’s diverse music scene. Sandwiches and sweets will also be available from the Tiny Vegan food truck.

Wilson says the Un Record Fair is an opportunity for underrepresented music to be celebrated and for newcomers not familiar with record fairs to participate in a lively and creative experience.

The Un Record Fair is free to attend and takes place Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Afterglow Coffee Cooperative, 1719 Summit Ave.