× Expand “Tom’s Elton Tribute” comes to Ember Music Hall at 8 p.m. on Aug. 13. Tickets are $30 to $45 at embermusichall.com. (Photo courtesy Tom Cridland)

Someone saved Tom Cridland’s life. It was Sir Elton John.

“Learning and playing his music is what finally got me sober, having nearly drunk myself to death several times,” says the London native, calling from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during his musical homage to Elton John’s 100-plus-city U.S. tour. “I love these songs, and that’s the reason I’m playing them. The music is really embedded in my soul.”

“Tom’s Elton Tribute” is scheduled to stop Aug. 13 at Ember Music Hall, 309 E. Broad St. Cridland says that the show will feature a setlist of Elton John classics (“Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Your Song” and “Tiny Dancer”) and deep cuts (perhaps “Take Me to the Pilot” or John’s arrangement of the Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women,” if the feeling’s right).

Cridland, who self-describes as an “Anglo-Portuguese entrepreneur, investor, fashion designer, podcaster, singer, songwriter and record producer,” says he took up piano during the COVID-19 lockdown and used Elton John’s music as “a crutch.” “I hit rock bottom,” he says.

“The music helped me to stay sober. I just started trying to play Elton’s songs by ear, with the motivation that when all of this was over, when we were allowed to travel again, I’d come to America and do a road show of his songs.” The singer is living that dream now and seeing enthusiastic crowds. “I was a drunk karaoke singer seven years ago, and it’s important to keep my feet on the ground and remember that. Everything now is a bonus.”

The 33-year-old pianist fronts a three-piece group, much like the United Kingdom-born John did in his early days, with bassist/vocalist Justin Woodward and drummer/vocalist Harry Michael emulating John bandmates Dee Murray and Nigel Olsson, respectively.

An Elton John fan since he was 18, Cridland had tried learning a musical instrument over the years — piano, guitar, drums — but struggled. He could sing and write songs, however, and after starting a successful clothing company — where he connected with client and eventual mentor Olsson — he organized a U.S. tour where he and a band performed his original songs.

That experience led to connecting, and later performing, with the classic Philadelphia soul group The Stylistics. “I’ve been enlisted as their producer and songwriter, coordinating their new album,” Cridland says. “And because of my relationship with Nigel, I’ve got the Elton John band playing on it. So, I’m still keeping up with original music after taking a break to do this Elton project.” The Stylistics record is expected to be released in October.

To help occupy himself during rehab, Cridland started a podcast, “Greatest Music of All Time,” where he has interviewed everyone from Smokey Robinson to Annie Lennox to the late David Crosby (and mem­bers of John’s band). “We talk about all kinds of music. It’s sort of like [BBC radio program] ‘Desert Island Discs’ but less scripted, and a wonderful way of meeting interesting people.”

The singer, whose favorite John album is 1973’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” says his tribute show isn’t a campy pantomime. “I’m not wearing a fake gap in my teeth, and I sing in my own singing voice.” It’s also not a note-by-note re-creation of John’s record­ings. “I do these songs the way Elton sings them live,” says the tributist, who has studied dozens of live recordings. “When it comes to interpreting the phrasing, it’s a fun thing to combine all the different ways he has sung the songs over the years.”

Cridland recently met John, at the superstar’s Oscar party. He says that he thanked his idol for both his music and his own sobriety (John’s issues with alcoholism have been well documented). “I certainly didn’t trouble him about the tribute,” he says, laughing. “I don’t know how Sir Elton feels about tributes.”