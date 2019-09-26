Shackin’ up Again

× Expand People's Blues of Richmond leads the lineup at The Shack Up, Sept. 27 and 28 at The Broadberry. (Photo by Jody Carbone)

What’s up with The Shack Up? The indoor and outdoor concert at The Broadberry features 11 Virginia-based bands taking the stage Sept. 27 and 28 for the annual event’s fifth iteration.

The Friday lineup features Jouwala Collective and Molowda & the Humble. The Northerners, an indie rock sibling-led band, will also play that day. Holy Roller and Fear of Music, a Talking Heads tribute band, will play at the indoor venue on Saturday. The Vegabonds and People’s Blues of Richmond, the latter a hard rock-blues band, will perform outdoors on Saturday, along with solo artist Landon Elliott and rock band Bennett Wales & The Relief. Joining the outdoor lineup on Saturday is Weekend Plans, a jazz-influenced band of nine Richmond natives.

The event's name stems from The Shack Band, a mainstay of the event, according to Erin Brennan, director of marketing and development at Broadberry Entertainment Group. The group will perform outdoors on Saturday. Aside from The Shack Band, all other bands performing will be new to the event.

“Our whole goal is always to support live music … in Richmond,” Brennan says. The family-friendly Shack Up will take over The Broadberry's parking lot and also feature a cooler packing contest and other games.

The Shack Up begins at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday at The Broadberry. Tickets are $10 to $50.