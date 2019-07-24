Q&A: The Regrettes

× Expand The Regrettes (Photo by Claire Marie Vogel)

When The Regrettes burst onto the scene two years ago with their debut album, "Feel Your Feelings Fool!," the high school-aged California band seemed like a breath of fresh, loud air, and not just because of its members' relative youth and fetching visual style. Here was an enthusiastic modern rock outfit keen on incorporating, and often subverting, retro song forms — such as rockabilly ("Hey Now") and girl-group pop ("A Living Human Girl") — and recasting them with biting, socially conscious snark for a new generation.

Led by singer-songwriter Lydia Night, hailed as "the new face of feminist punk" by the Culture Collide webzine, The Regrettes recently toured Europe opening for Twenty One Pilots and have finished their sophomore disc (first single "Dress Up" dropped in May). Night, 18, recently called from Los Angeles to talk about influences, offer advice to fellow players and confirm an urban legend about her precocious talent.

Richmond magazine: Is it true that you formed your first band when you were 7?

Night: Yes, it's true. But ... it's, like, what can you do at 7? It's not like we were touring or anything. We were playing small shows.

RM: How did you gravitate toward music at such an early age? Was your family in the business?

Night: No, they weren't. They were just music people, appreciators of it, lovers of it. Music was around a lot when I was growing up, and they put a guitar in my hands when I was very young. My dad took me to see Joan Jett and The Donnas when I was little, and I just got really inspired by that.

RM: People talk about the band's influences all the time — everyone from Buddy Holly to Hole — but what inspires you to write a song?

Night: Great question. I will sometimes hear another song and say, “I've got to write something right now.” And it's not like I want to write a song just like that, it's more in the excitement that it causes. Like, this song is so well-written that I've got to go and do my own song. And then sometimes I'll just come up with a melody and I'll get a feeling. But, yeah, I get excited constantly [by other music].

RM: What's it like being in a working band out there these days? Do you have any advice to give?

Night: I don't know. It's so tough ... especially in the beginning. I know you've heard this before, but I think it's really true — If you are looking to make money, do not become a musician. If that's your goal as a starting musician, you'll be profoundly disappointed.

The Regrettes perform at 7:30 p.m. on July 28 at the Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House. Tickets are $15.