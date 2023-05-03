Gigantium Appearance

× Expand Troy Sanders of Mastodon (Photo by Fred Gasch)

Virginia Credit Union Live returns to Richmond Raceway on May 9, kicking off with a visit from The Mega-Monsters Tour. Metal bands Mastodon and Gojira will hit the stage with special guest band Lorna Shore at 7 p.m. The headlining heavy metal artists have maintained core members for more than two decades and have released 15 studio albums between them. Mastodon won a 2018 Grammy Award for best metal performance, and Gojira has been nominated three times. The most recent albums for each — Mastodon’s “Hushed and Grim” and Gojira’s “Fortitude” — were released in 2021.

Tickets to the all-ages show are $50 to $56.

