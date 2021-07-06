The Good One

× Expand Gabby Barrett (Photo by R Klein)

Last year’s most streamed country song was “I Hope,” a pensive, shape-shifting ballad from newcomer Gabby Barrett, a 21-year-old former “American Idol” contestant who doesn’t really sound very country. Listen to her best-selling debut album, “Goldmine,” and you’ll encounter sounds that are less like twang and more like brooding urban contemporary or anthemic rock. The Pennsylvania native learned her chops by singing with African American choirs, and that may account for her melismatic twists and turns and bluesy inflections that blur genre lines. Let’s hope she can find future material as interesting as her voice.

Gabby Barrett brings her rock/R&B/country blend to Meadow Event Park in Doswell on July 10 at 6 p.m. $11 to $69.

