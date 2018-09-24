Oh, Give Them a Home

× Expand Illustration by Bob Scott

Alabama has a state music museum, as does Rhode Island. Our neighbors in North Carolina have one. Oklahoma not only has a music hall of fame, it also has an Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame (believe it or not). West Virginia, too? You've got to be kidding me. Virginia's musical legacies arguably run wider and deeper than any of those of other places. So what gives?

Perhaps it is because Virginia's musical legacy touches upon so many different styles of music — from opera (Dorothy Maynor) to heavy metal (Lamb of God), from old-time country (the Carter Family) to space jazz (Lonnie Liston Smith). Or just maybe it's that, while Virginia clearly has given birth to legends, and even helped to spawn musical genres, many of us simply don't know.

But some of us do. Throughout the state, and especially in the western and southwestern regions, there are places and institutions that already expertly highlight the roots of the state's old-time country and blues music, such as the folklife and musical traditions preserved at the Blue Ridge Institute at Ferrum College, near Roanoke, and the overview of country music's earliest days told in Bristol at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. But those are only chapters in the larger story that any Virginia Music Hall of Fame and Museum would be poised to tell.

These are the kinds of rich history lessons, and just a sampling of the great music, that a Virginia Music Hall of Fame and Museum could showcase on a regular basis.

Presently, we’ve allowed other states to pay tribute to Virginia’s musical best. For example, a display at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville examines the career of Galax banjo master Ralph Stanley, who died in 2016. Also running currently, the Smithsonian's Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., has an exhibit devoted to Ella Fitzgerald, born in Newport News, which features artifacts from the jazz singer's estate. "Ella at 100" and "Ralph Stanley: Voice From on High" are perfect examples of outside exhibits featuring the commonwealth’s hometown greats that would be welcome at a Virginia Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

I have no idea how many tourist dollars such an institution would generate, or what it would do in terms of brand identity for the state, or its host city. It might be more of a roll of the dice than, say, sponsoring an episode of a reality TV show about competitive dating. I just know that a grand acknowledgment of Virginia's place as a spawning ground for musical prominence is long overdue, and that Richmond — as Virginia's capital — would be the logical place for its home. We are a place for history, and most of Virginia's major museums are already here. Nearby, there are also some private endeavors of note: the tiny Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame housed in the Chesterfield Fairgrounds, and a Virginia Music Museum — filled mostly with rare, vintage instruments — housed in Williamsburg.

In short, this Virginia Music Hall of Fame is a no-brainer. When it comes to music, the Old Dominion has plenty of stories to tell and notes to hit, as well as a lot of legends who rocked the boat. So let's get rolling.

First Class

Hundreds of prominent musicians have called Virginia home over the years. It will take years to honor them all. Here’s a brief list of who could be considered for the first class to be inducted to a Virginia Music Hall of Fame.

SAMPLE FIRST BALLOT