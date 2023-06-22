Keep Truckin’

× Expand Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi of the Tedeschi Trucks Band (Photo by Carl Lender)

They say in the music world never to miss a Sunday show, but for locals, it’s equally good advice never to miss a Tedeschi Trucks Band show. On June 29, the bluesy, Grammy-winning musical collective returns to Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway.

Anchoring the 11-member group is the soulful twang-tinged voice of Susan Tedeschi and the legendary slide guitar of her husband, Derek Trucks — when it comes to guitar licks, the duo are the definition of a power couple. While Tedeschi Trucks released their latest album, “I Am the Moon,” last year, the real magic of the band materializes outside the studio, in concerts promising anything from captivating, hip-swaying jams to gripping vocals with bits of funk and pure rock thrown in the mix. Bonus: The opening act is Ziggy Marley, son of reggae icon Bob Marley.

The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $41.

vaculive.com