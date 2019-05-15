Tales From the Crates

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Sean Rorer, 6131 Records

Richmond magazine: How long have you been open?

Sean Rorer: The shop opened last summer, so it’s been about a year.

Rorer: What kinds of records do you sell?

SR: Most of the stuff we sell in our storefront is from other record labels, so it’s sort of a traditional record store in that sense. We’re selling — we have something like 400 or 500 titles that are not on our label, whereas we’ve only put out about 100 releases, and number of those are out of print, so it’s predominantly stuff that we have not put out ourselves.

RM: Why are there so many record stores in Richmond?

Rorer: I think what happened was, you have these stores like Tower, like Plan 9, that were these monolithic, all encompassing stores. When the bottoms fell out on CDs, those shops had all transitioned to being CD-focused stores — aside from, I think Plan 9 was doing used vinyl pretty well at that point — that phenomenon happened across the country. Across the world, maybe. Where you had this, for lack of a better term, corporate style of shop that very quickly stopped being sustainable.The shops that popped up were people who used to work at Plan 9, who really weren’t so interested in the rigamarole of doing the corporate, big-store approach, and so they started these little pocket, niche stores that cater to their very specific audience that they know they can cater to well.

RM: Aside from records, what other items do you sell the most of?

Rorer: We sell T-shirts, from the label. We’re actually in the process of making store-specific shirts that are more branded towards Richmond, and we have a selection of shirts from artists who are on the label. Basically, just kind of like label merch, but beyond that, that’s it.

—Grady Trexler

Richmond magazine: How long have you been open?

Barksdale Haggins: 65 years. First, we were 407 First St. We opened a store at 109 Broad St. and put the spiritual music there and kept the secular music at 407. But the secular music got to be so bad that we decided to do away with the secular music. We were at 109 for a number of years, and then we had a fire there. And then we came here [18 E. Broad St.] the next day and have been here ever since, about 16 years ago.

RM: What kinds of records do you sell?

Haggins: We are strictly gospel.

RM: What do you get out of listening to music?

Haggins: It’s motivating. It’s uplifting. It’s therapeutic.

RM: What is the silliest query you ever received from a customer?

Haggins: I don’t consider any question ridiculous. Because, if a person asks a question, they want to know the answer. All questions are important. And a lot of times you learn something important from a person’s question.

RM : Aside from records, what other items do you sell the most of?

Haggins: CDs are the thing now, but we are more into spiritual supplies, rather than just strictly records. We sell a lot of spiritual shirts for ministers, robes for ministers, hymnals for churches and all church supplies. We do religious supplies now more than music.

RM: Has a celebrity ever visited your store?

Haggins: Walter Hawkins. Tramaine Hawkins. James Brown. Those are the ones who stand out in my mind.

RM: How has selling records in Richmond changed over the years?

Haggins: When I started in the '60s, the [record] distributor said for me to come early in the morning before all of the other white businesses because "I don’t want them to know that I am selling to you." It was rough, being black. All of those stores he was talking about are out of business now, and I am the last one standing.

—Olivia Diaz

Bill Kennedy, BK Music

Richmond magazine: What kind of records do you sell?

Bill Kennedy: Well, they’re mostly the round ones. No, I would say mostly rock and some jazz, R&B blues … the greatest percentage of sales is in rock. Mostly classic rock for used, alternative rock for new stuff.

RM: Most noteworthy record brought in?

Kennedy: Oh, I’ll tell you one. "Edge of Daybreak," an original copy on Bohannon records, in near-mint condition.

RM: What do you get out of listening to music?

Kennedy: At my age, a lot of what I get is memories. You remember where you were, what you were doing and who you were doing it with.

RM: What’s the silliest question you’ve been asked by a customer?

Kennedy: That’s not fair. There’re no real silly questions, because, you know, a lot of people just don’t know things … and it’s not fair to say something’s silly. I’ll tell you what drives me crazy, though, is when people call them vinyls. Vinyl is plural for vinyl. That’s the one thing that’s like nails on a chalkboard.

RM: Have you ever had a celebrity visit your store?

Kennedy: Yeah … everybody from Tank to Mario to Bruce Springsteen.

RM: Springsteen came in the store? What’d he buy?

Kennedy: I don’t know because the employees didn’t know who he was and didn’t think about marking what he bought. I just wanted to hang my head. [Laughs] They were younger kids, it was a Saturday night.

—Craig Belcher

Jay Leavitt, Deep Groove Records

Richmond magazine: Why are there so many record stores in Richmond?

Jay Leavitt: I wish there weren’t so many, to be frank. [Laughs] I’d love it if there was a couple less. I don’t want to lose anybody, though; I don’t want to lose any competitors because that’s not right, but for the size of the market, Richmond has got a lot of stores. We hear that quite a bit from people visiting town. We have people come down from D.C., from Fredericksburg, and say, "Y’all have got more stores in Richmond than we have in D.C. even."

RM: Most noteworthy record brought in for trade or sale?

Leavitt: We just recently bought a Led Zeppelin UK original issue; it’s called the Led Zeppelin turquoise record, because it was pulled fairly quickly because the credits on it were wrong, and we kept it in here for a while. I have a guy that helps us with eBay from time to time, and that’s the kind of record you’ve got to open up to the world, because that could be a $1,000, or $1,500 record.

RM: Aside from records, what other items do you sell the most of?

Leavitt: We’ve got postcards here, for like 99 cents. We sell quite a lot of postcards, actually.

RM: What was the first record you bought?

Leavitt: The first 45 I bought was "Light My Fire" by the Doors. I had bought albums by The Monkees, but I don’t count that. I’d say Cream’s "Disraeli Gears" was the first real album that I bought. This would have been in the late '60s.

RM: Anything else to add?

Leavitt: Just wanted to let people know that we’re always looking to buy records. That’s the toughest part of all of this, is getting good used records.

—Grady Trexler

Jim Bland, Plan 9 Music

Richmond magazine: Why are there so many records in Richmond?

Jim Bland: There’s a love for used vinyl and both the collecting side of things and the quality of some of those early recordings that people are looking for, so we’re no different than a lot of other areas that have enough of an interest that can support several stores.”

RM: First record that you bought?

Bland: I think it was a Beatles record, I’m trying to think of which one that might have been, might have been "Revolver," maybe, one of those middle-period Beatles records. Might’ve been Bob Dylan’s "John Wesley Harding." They were probably some of my early records.

RM: What do you get out of listening to music?

Bland: I think music is just a great expression of the human experience and stuff that touches your soul, and I think music of all stripes can convey that. From early primitive music to some of the higher forms of jazz, classical … music touches the soul.

RM: Silliest questions from customers?

Bland: A frequent thing is someone trying to figure out a song that somebody wants. It’s fun to do, it’s kind of challenging, say some common phrase, it’s got "love," it’s got a few parts of a melody that they’re trying to re-create. That’s kind of a fun one, a silly one and sometimes we can get it from a little bit of information. That’s a kind of common, funny one.

RM: Have any celebrities visited Plan 9?

Bland: We’ve had a few in-store visits over the years. Goes back to No Doubt, Gwen Stefani doing an in-store, before they broke really big, to Smashing Pumpkins doing a signing, on and on, Robyn Hitchcock was here most recently. ... Roseanne Cash stopped in a couple years ago when she was in town.

—Adam Cheek

× Expand Greg Wells of Records & Relics RVA (Photo by Jay Paul)

Richmond magazine: How long have you been open?

Greg Wells: Well, I have been selling records for a long time, and it’s a natural evolution for what I’ve been doing. I’m in Church Hill, which means I am in the first shop in the East End of the city.

RM: Aside from records, what other items do you sell the most of?

Wells: I also sell books, art made by my wife, Aijung Kim. I sell music music memorabilia, posters, magazines, some stereo equipment, and I do sell some small antiques and collectibles as well.

RM: Why are there so many records in Richmond?

Wells: This is a good area for affordable records. There are more records on the East Coast than anywhere in the country because of the population density. The further north you go, the more records get expensive. This is a pretty good area for affordability on vinyl.

RM: What was the first record you bought?

Wells: I was 9 years old, and I bought a heavy metal [record] by a band called Quiet Riot, and the record was called “Metal Health.” And that was in 1983.

RM: What do you get out of listening to music?

Wells: Oh, it just opens up your mind to music from all over the world. I like to continually learn new stuff and educate myself on stuff I don’t know. I never want to be stagnant and only have the same interests.

—Olivia Diaz

Zoe Golden and Jordan Pulaski, Small Friend Records & Books

Richmond magazine: How many employees do you have?

Zoe Golden: Just us. We’re married.

RM: What kind of records do you sell?

Golden: All different kinds. We try to, because we’re so small, we try to focus on stuff other stores won’t necessarily have, including books and records.

RM: What's a common query you receive from customers?

Jordan Pulaski: A lot of people ask us why ... if we are selling records, why are we playing music on a computer? And we just have to explain to them that it’s easier for us, and ... I acknowledge that computers are convenient to listen to music.

RM: Aside from records, what other items do you sell the most of?

Golden: After records and books, buttons, patches and stickers, probably.

RM: What was the first record you bought?

Pulaski: I think it was probably the Ramones' "Journey [to the Center of the Mind]" when I was 14, but I didn’t really start collecting records until I was 18 or 19.

RM: What do you get out of listening to music?

Pulaski: It has been a part of my daily life for a really long time. For me, growing up and being an angst-y teenager in the suburbs, I found a connection with certain bands that I was listening to, and it took off from there.

Golden: My family has been very musical, and I don’t really think there was ever a question of music being a part of my life. That’s just how it has always been.

RM: Why is your store named Small Friend Records & Books?

Golden: Our dog, Peluga Lee. She weighs 4 pounds, and she's our smallest friend.

—Olivia Diaz

Marty Key, Steady Sounds

Richmond magazine: How long have you been open?

Marty Key: Almost nine years now. I’ve always had a love for vinyl and music. I hung out at a lot of record stores enough that I got hired at one.

RM: What kinds of records do you sell?

Key: Literally everything. I don’t discriminate on anything I sell. I have classical to jazz, R&B to house, 45s, LPs, 78s, cassettes and the occasional e-tracks. Pretty much every genre of music is represented.

RM: What is the silliest query you ever received from a customer?

Key: Where is your CD section? I get that one a lot.

RM: Why are there so many records in Richmond?

Key: Richmond is one of these towns that has always been a college town, and those always have record stores and bookstores and that sort of thing. And your college years are your formative years. Things are new and exciting. Stores like this exist to facilitate that.

RM: What was the first record you bought?

Key: When I was a kid I was really obsessed with Debby Boone['s hit], “You Light Up My Life,” and I had a 45 of it, and I listened to it over and over again. That’s the first record I remember having.

RM: Has a celebrity ever visited your store?

Key: We’ve had a few people come through. Robert Plant from Led Zeppelin came through, and he bought a T-shirt and some records. I have had a few people tell me that David Matthews said this was one of his favorite spots to come to in Richmond. I have never seen him in here.

—Olivia Diaz

Bobby Egger, Vinyl Conflict

Richmond magazine: What kind of records do you sell?

Bobby Egger: Punk, metal, hardcore and hip-hop.

RM: What's the most expensive record you've sold?

Egger: We sold one last week for $1,500, an early hardcore test press.

RM: Least expensive record?

Egger: We have 50-cent records.

RM: Silliest questions from customers?

Egger: If you can think of it, it’s happened.

RM: First record that you bought?

Egger: The B-52s’ "Private Idaho" when I was 6 years old.

RM: Have any celebrities visited Vinyl Conflict?

Egger: We’ve had some pretty popular bands come through on tour. We had Ghost come through once, we had American Idol contest winner Daughtry come through once, I guess he’s a celebrity, and some of the more noteworthy punk rock people if they end up playing one of the bigger venues around town. One time, with one of the conventions in town, some of the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" cast came through.

RM: What do you get out of listening to music?

Egger: It’s just a very content feeling, it helps out with the atrocities of this world.

—Adam Cheek

Richmond magazine: What kinds of records do you sell?

Walter Smith: That’s hard to say, because we have everything, just used. We have new stock, but it’s, you know, old. Old stock that’s new. We don’t have current releases. Any genre, any speed. We go back to the early 1900s with records.

RM: Most expensive record or music-related item?

Smith: Probably an early Elvis record. It went for $1,800. It was Elvis’s first EP, extended play.

RM: Least expensive record? Something you get all the time that isn’t that valuable?

Smith: I can’t think of records, but I can think of artists. These are guys that just nobody buys anymore. Pretty much the pop-type artists. [Barbara] Streisand. [Dan] Fogelberg. Hall & Oates.

RM: What’s the silliest query you’ve received from a customer?

Smith: We get parents in with their young teenage kids, and [the kids] don’t know what the hell a turntable is, or a record.

RM: Aside from records, what other items do you sell the most of?

Smith: Audio restoration, where people have bad records, and we convert [them] into CDs.

RM: Has a celebrity ever visited your store?

Smith: Robin Thompson; Steve Bassett; Tom Hanks and his son; Elliott Gould, the actor; Jimmy Dean.

—Grady Trexler

Andrew Griimoiire, Wax Moon

Richmond magazine: How many employees do you have?

Andrew Griimoiire: Just one.

RM: What kinds of records do you sell?

Griimoiire: We started our shop on post-punk, and extreme metal on the black metal side, but we’ve expanded into punk, hip hop, classic rock, funk, pop, pretty much anything — industrial, soft rock, heavy metal, death metal.

RM: What’s the most expensive record you’ve ever sold?

Griimoiire: The most expensive record we currently have is a Japanese pressing of Christian Death’s "Only Theatre of Pain," and a Cinema Strange 7[-inch], an early 2000s goth group.

RM: What’s the silliest query you’ve received from a customer?

Griimoiire: I have a shop cat, and people have asked if he is for sale. Actually, we get that somewhat frequently, but someone actually seriously asked me once, and I thought that was kind of odd. I kind of laughed it off, but they looked at me like it was a serious inquiry.

RM: Why do you think there are so many record stores in Richmond?

Griimoiire: People’s desire for a physical-format album. The music you can listen to, streaming, doesn’t have as good a sound quality, and moreso than that, the selection is very limited, so I think with everything being digital, people have more a desire for tangibility, physical items. Everyone has bills and expenses, but a record is something that you treat yourself with. There’s a lot of shops, and they all have their different styles, and it’s a privilege to be amongst such a great selection of record stores.

RM: What do you get out of listening to music?

Griimoiire: To empathize with the way that I feel, or to inspire feeling. So, I’m putting on music to relate to a state of mind or feeling, or to inspire a certain kind of state or mind or feeling.

—Grady Trexler