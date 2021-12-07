Street Songs

× Expand Photo by Danielle Shields

After dazzling millions of viewers on NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” the a cappella group Street Corner Symphony performed across the country, recorded albums and played benefit concerts. The Nashville-based group is coming to The Tin Pan at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14. Street Corner Symphony combines rich voices with unbeatable beatboxing and a repertoire that ranges from pop to gospel. The group will bestow holiday carols on the audience, so don your ugly Christmas sweater and prepare to hear “Jingle Bells” like you have never heard it before. Vaccination card required. Tickets are $27.50.

