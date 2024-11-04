× Expand (Courtesy Steve Bassett)

Steve Bassett, “an iconic, multi-talented musician,” as his Richmond magazine 2016 Theresa Pollak Prize for Excellence in the Arts described, brings his Hammond B3 organ to the Jimmy Dean Theater stage at the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education in Chester on Nov. 9. Bassett’s versatility and synthesis of genres have taken him into a sixth decade of performance, with more than 20 albums; rigorous touring alongside blues legends Stevie Ray Vaughan and Delbert McClinton; and a partnership with singer-songwriter Robbin Thompson, which produced a commonwealth favorite, “Sweet Virginia Breeze.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $45.

perkinsoncenter.org