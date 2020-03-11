Spacebomb to the Rescue

× Expand The live recording area at Richmond's Spacebomb records (Photo by Tony Forgey)

As the threat of the coronavirus has forced the cancellation of local and national events, a local record label is welcoming new clients from other countries. After the recent cancellation of South by Southwest (SXSW), the annual conference of music, film and interactive media in Austin, Texas, Richmond-based Spacebomb sent out word that artists who had planned to attend the festival could visit its studio and record — for free.

“This sucks,” read a post from their Twitter account on March 6. “If you’re still traveling to the US our studio doors are open. Head to Richmond, VA & come record a track, an EP or an Album. No cost to you.”

Several bands have booked sessions already, including one group based in Canada, Little Coyote; another is coming from the United Kingdom, Stealing Sheep; and Charlottesville’s Kate Bollinger is scheduled as well. Spacebomb CEO Ben Baldwin planned to attend the annual conference this year, along with some his label’s artists. After the cancellation announcement, the label hatched a plan.

“We wanted to try and do something that was positive of what was probably gonna be a bit of a mess for everybody,” he says. “So, we put the message out there. … People really latched onto it.”

That isn’t much of surprise, considering the industry clout Spacebomb has accrued since its founding in 2011 by musician Matthew E. White. Its recordings are distributed via Universal Music, and recent releases include albums by Angelica Garcia (who made it to Barack Obama’s playlist and who will perform May 29 as part of the annual Friday Cheers concert series) and Nadia Reid. In addition to the free studio time, other local companies have offered to film and livestream the recording sessions and provide coffee and free accommodations for the artists.

Baldwin explains that, for developing artists, appearing at a festival can be expensive, and usually there is little direct compensation. At press time, SXSW was refusing to offer refunds.

“So, everyone is losing a lot of money and space on setup,” he says, “but the studio is there to be used by people. We'd rather help out people who are going to struggle through this.”