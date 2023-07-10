Soul on the Island

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Come relax by the water and enjoy Southern gospel-inspired music molded by a funky mix of ’60s and ’70s blues and early rock.

Returning for a third year, the Southern Soul Music Festival is bringing an infusion of blues, country, and rock ’n’ roll to Brown’s Island. The festival runs from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, with a lineup including Tucka (aka “King of Swing”) with his song “Candy Land”; Southern bluesman Pokey Bear, who recently released the single “My Sidepiece (No More)”; and DJs and hosts including DJ Drake and Cedric St. James.

Tickets start at $85.

eventbrite.com