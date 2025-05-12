Sounds of Summer

From budding artists to Grammy winners, our local music scene is a mesh of genres and talents that rivals that of any midsized metro area. This summer, Richmonders will have even more opportunities to sway when the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront debuts this June and casual, post-workday shows return to Glen Allen with the reinstatement of After Hours Concerts at Innsbrook.

In preparation for the upcoming summer music season, we spoke with local musicians to get their takes on the hottest venues to visit and what they’re anticipating most in the months ahead. We also chatted with the 2025 Newlin Music Prize winner, Drook, to learn more about the pop fusion band and their latest album. Whether you’re looking for can’t-miss concerts or offbeat special events, the stories below are your ticket to a summer of sounds.

× Expand Photo courtesy Drook

‘All of Your Thoughts’

Pop band Drook reflects on their Newlin Music Prize win and summer tunes in the River City

Through experiments with electronica and hyperpop, the sound of Richmond-based band Drook has been in a constant state of evolution, though vocalist Liza Grishaeva says their music aligns mostly with the pop genre. Comprising Grishaeva, guitarist Matthew Shultz and drummer Tyler Smith, Drook is the 2025 Newlin Music Prize winner. Along with the top nod is a $2,500 cash prize. In its fourth year, the prize honors musicians in the Richmond-Petersburg region who have released a full-length album during the previous calendar year.

The trio were nominated for their 2024 album, “The Pure Joy of Jumping,” and out of 200 nominated artists, they made the short list of 20. It was a tough field that featured other local standouts including Holy Roller, King Kaiju, Nickelus F and Tyler Meacham.

“I think we were kind of surprised to win it just in terms of [our] genre,” Grishaeva says. “Sometimes we feel a bit alone in Richmond in terms of being a pop band and the kind of pop band that we are.” She notes that there are a variety of subgenres in major cities, but less so in the Richmond area.

The band often tours the South, where Drook’s fusion of indie electronica, rock and pop music isn't commonly performed, she says, but the band is happy to introduce new fans to the sound. “We really care about presenting this type of music in the South,” she explains. “So, it feels really special to have gotten this award for that reason. It's just nice to know that the kind of music that we make, specifically the genre, is maybe just valued by more people than we thought.”

Newlin Music Prize President Doug Nunally says, “Drook’s win is a celebration of the DIY spirit that continues to thrive in Richmond. … Their sound reflects the community they come from, a blend of diverse styles that never loses its cohesive identity, whether the trio is tearing through frenetic breakbeats or diving headfirst into immersive walls of sound.”

Drook’s members are in their mid-to-late 20s and are longtime friends. They do everything together; they’re even roommates in Richmond’s Randolph neighborhood. The band has experienced numerous different lineups and name changes since its inception several years ago, but Smith and Grishaeva have been a consistent thread. “Me and Tyler just met at a show when we were younger and we both really wanted to play in bands, and I think that we were pretty desperately looking for someone to take us seriously,” Grishaeva says.

× Expand Drook is embarking on a six-week North American tour this summer. (Photo by Lucienne Nghiem courtesy Drook)

In 2019, the band self-released their music under the name She. At the time, they were focused more on indie rock, but in 2022, they began developing their sound into what it has become today. They rebranded under the name Drook, which they sourced from Grishaeva’s 2018 solo EP, “Life In Estates” (which earned a 2023 Newlin Music Prize nomination). Drook’s 2023 album, “Mr. Fisher’s Dirty Club Mix,” showcased the group’s expansion into electronica. Their latest release, “The Pure Joy of Jumping,” is the culmination of their changing music style, with dreamy pop and electronic elements blended into rhythmic rock melodies.

“Our sound really changed when Matt came into the band because he has been working on a laptop since he was like 8 years old and he was just more skilled in electronic music,” Grishaeva notes. She says time off from performing and touring during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to their evolved sound. “We got so much time to explore our sonic palettes, and we just were like, ‘Wow, we really gravitate to not only rock music and band music, but also electronic music.’ A lot of our influences are electronic musicians, and so COVID gave us time to be able to learn how to make electronic music together.” Grishaeva names musicians including Aphex Twin, Radiohead, The 1975, Sophie and Charli XCX as inspirations for the band.

Grishaeva recommends that concertgoers look beyond the festivals for choice music at local venues such as The National and The Camel. She also mentions under-the-radar spots with pop-up performers. “I’m a bit more tapped into the local house show scene, but those houses are constantly changing, so what I would say is try to keep the everchanging houses on your radar,” she says.

Grishaeva also notes the importance of smaller stages in the development of budding local artists. Providing a platform and recognition for local musicians is part of the goal of the Newlin Music Prize.

“Presenting the Newlin Music Prize over the past four years has been a true honor, something made even more meaningful by the fact that it’s powered by the local community,” Nunnally says. “While peer recognition is powerful, the financial support we provide has become just as vital. As corporate monopolies continue to dominate streaming platforms and control access to live venues, opportunities for musicians have narrowed, making community-driven initiatives like this one more essential than ever.” —Nicole Cohen

NATIONAL MEETS LOCAL

6/7 The ’80s hitmaker Rick Springfield, with songs such as “Jessie’s Girl” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” brings his “I Want My ‘80s Tour” to the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront. The music begins at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $55 (VIP packages are available). allianzamphitheater.com

6/10 As part of the LiVE Loud concert series, indie rock band Wallows performs at Brown’s Island with special guest pop group Porches. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $50 (VIP packages are available). thebroadberry.com

7/12 San Francisco rockers Counting Crows take the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront stage fresh off the release of their new album, “Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!” an extension of the band’s 2021 EP “Butter Miracle, Suite One.” The Gaslight Anthem kicks off the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40 (VIP packages are available). allianzamphitheater.com

8/1 Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival John Fogerty brings his “The Celebration Tour” to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $49 (VIP packages are available). afterhoursconcertseries.com

8/20 California-based indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums stops at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden as part of the venue’s Groovin’ in the Garden series. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $38 (VIP packages are available). lewisginter.org

8/29 Bluegrass and country singer, fiddler, and music producer Alison Krauss is joined by her band, Union Station, and guitarist Jerry Douglas at the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50. allianzamphitheater.com

Dan and the Fam

danandthefam.com

Expand Photo courtesy Dan and the Fam

These ascendent purveyors of psychedelic groove music are led by singer and guitarist Danny DeMarais. They will be releasing a new album toward the end of 2025. Catch their performance during Dominion Energy Riverrock at Brown’s Island on May 18.

Richmond magazine: Are there any specific venues that you enjoy playing this time of year?

Danny DeMarais: I love Get Tight Lounge. That always brings a good outdoor crowd. … River City Roll is a fun time with the open windows and the big space and stage. And a festival that I have not yet performed [at] but am hoping to soon — I’ve attended a few years now — is Daydream Fest. [Organizer] Pete LeBlanc does great with that. It’s just a great thing for the Richmond community.

RM: What are your top spots for catching national artists?

DeMarais: I love The Broadberry. I feel like that’s a great stage where you get a lot of artists who may not be at full-scale [venues] like The National or The NorVa [in Norfolk] yet, but still amazing artists. And you can get close to that stage and not be fighting with thousands of people. Also, The National is always great.

RM: How would you describe the evolution of Richmond’s music scene?

DeMarais: This is going to sound funny, but I feel like jam is the new metal, in that there are so many subgenres. There’s bluegrass jam, there are funk jam bands, prog jam bands, electronic jam bands, jazz bands that are now jam bands. … It’s a really cool thing to have, because I think there can be a bad rap, especially in this city, of being a jam band compared to a jazz band or an indie band, where some of these more creative artist types are flocking towards. … It’s really flourishing; to be just a bunch of different genres that are elevating their live show experience.

RM: What are your favorite local things to do during summer?

DeMarais: Definitely go to the river, lay on a rock like a lizard. Love doing that. I love just walking around the Museum District and Carytown in the summertime. You never really know where your eye will take you. A new shop will pop up, a new restaurant will open, and you can walk the same walk a hundred different times and experience a new place or new people. —Davy Jones

Weekend Plans

weekendplansmusic.com

Expand Photo courtesy Weekend Plans

Blending funk, soul, R&B and other genres, the eight-piece Weekend Plans joins Friday Cheers’ RVA Music Night on May 23. One of the group’s founding members, Kayen Wilborn, takes on trumpet and singing duties. The band also plans to release its second album toward the end of the summer.

Richmond magazine: What are your favorite local music venues or festivals?

Kayen Wilborn: We’ve done the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival, I think, three times, and we’ve also loved the Virginia Pride festival. As far as venues, a favorite is Dogwood Dell, as a musician and performer, but also to go to see some of my friends or colleagues throw down.

RM: What are your top spots for catching Richmond-based artists?

Wilborn: The number one for me is The Camel. That’s the spot that we really got our legs under us. A lot of Richmond musicians play there, and I still go there as a fan. Get Tight Lounge has a good mix of Richmond artists and some nationally touring acts.

RM: How would you describe the evolution of Richmond’s music scene?

Wilborn: There’s just been an explosion of really great artists of any genre and an exponential bolstering of people’s freedom of expression. —Adam Cheek

× Expand Photo courtesy Mekong Xpress

Mekong Xpress

instagram.com/mekong_xpress

A collective of experienced musicians including guitarist and vocalist Andrew Rapisarda, Mekong Xpress blends rock, funk, soul and jazz. The band joins country duo The War and Treaty during Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island on June 20.

Richmond magazine: What are your favorite local music venues or festivals?

Andrew Rapisarda: Anything outdoors in the summer is always fun. Friday Cheers is the mother of them all. Everybody knows to go down there, and it’s awesome because you’ve got the trains going by, the river there and you don’t even really feel like you’re in a venue. ... I don’t know that every city has something like that.

RM: Which concerts are you looking forward to experiencing this summer?

Rapisarda: A lot of my friends will be playing the Daydream Fest. I’m going with my family to see Bonnie Raitt [at the Altria Theater]. I always look forward to seeing Butcher Brown, and I’ve really liked seeing Erin & The Wildfire lately.

RM: What are your top spots for catching national artists?

Rapisarda: The National is a great place. I grew up going to the Altria Theater. As far as national acts, that place is historic. My dad saw Jimi Hendrix there.

RM: How would you describe the evolution of Richmond’s music scene?

Rapisarda: We’re old [laughs], so we have the older perspective. Honestly, it’s just brimming with creativity. I’m always surprised at what artists are coming up with. —AC

SUMMER SERIES

6/13 Performing a mix of cumbia and Afro-Cuban jazz, La Lom plays Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island, joined by Afro-Zen Allstars. 6:30 p.m. $10 ($15 at gate). venturerichmond.com

6/13 Country star Megan Moroney takes the stage during Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway. With albums in both 2023 and 2024, Moroney will play the venue as part of her “Am I Okay?” tour. The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $240. vaculive.com

6/19 Singer-songwriter Larry Fleet is joined by country band Homegrown as part of the Down on The Farm Concert Series at Hanover Vegetable Farm, one of nearly a dozen shows scheduled at the site this summer. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets start at $30. Season tickets start at $95. hanovervegetablefarm.com

7/19 During the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront’s inaugural season, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit play at 7 p.m. With hit songs like “Seven-Mile Island,” “Cumberland Gap” and “Go It Alone” in their discography, Isbell and company were among the first acts announced to appear at the newly constructed venue. Tickets start at $54.50. allianzamphitheater.com

7/23 Indie artist Iron & Wine and folk trio I’m With Her perform during Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Groovin’ in the Garden series. 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $44.50. lewisginter.org

8/1 Georgia-based rockers Drive-By Truckers headline Music at Maymont, joined by Deer Tick and Thelma and the Sleaze. The band has more than a dozen studio albums to its name and has been actively performing for nearly 30 years. 6 p.m. General admission is $35; Gold Circle tickets are $55. musicatmaymont.com

× Expand Prabir Mehta often performs intimate shows at Révéler in Carytown. (Photo by Peter McElhinney)

Prabir Mehta

hiprabir.com

Singer-songwriter Prabir Mehta plays melodic rock ‘n’ roll with a Gujarati twist, as if Tom Petty had roots in Mumbai. He performs shows solo and with his group, The Prabir Trio. Catch him at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s Ownby Lane location June 29. His 16 years as board chair at Gallery5 give him a unique dual perspective of the RVA scene as performer and venue operator.

Richmond magazine: What are your favorite local music venues?

Prabir Mehta: It’s hard for me to pick just one. I’m a really big fan of The Broadberry. I think they just do an excellent job of making an event big and beautiful. Anytime Beer Company is super fun; I love [it] as a new venue in Richmond. Brambly Park is great for jazz on a Sunday afternoon. Chilton House has world-renowned Americana songwriters. Gramophone Winery in Westover Hills is a lovely under-the-radar place. It’s just a great room in a great neighborhood filled with folks that want to just walk in, chill and check out some music. Another less-known venue is the Gold Lion on Hull Street, an Indian restaurant/cocktail bar/performance spot.

RM: Which concerts are you looking forward to experiencing this summer?

Mehta: I play so many gigs that I rarely get to go to shows, especially on weekends. I see a lot of stuff happening at The National and at Brown’s Island that I wish I could go to. My heart always tends to go in the direction of local shows, with musicians who are not only friends but are doing wonderful things. Piranha Rama is awesome. I love our ethereal bands like Miramar or Yeni Nostalji. Anytime Ms. Jaylin Brown plays, I want to be there.

RM: What are your favorite local music festivals or series?

Mehta: Obviously, Friday Cheers is going to be great. Pete LeBlanc does a wonderful job with the Daydream Fest, getting local artists represented onstage on Memorial Day weekend at Main Line Brewery. The Richmond Folk Festival is the big boy in town. It is a reminder to the community that music doesn’t have to be guitars strummed through distortion pedals. And it is the one time of the year Indian music doesn’t seem out of place. Tyler Meacham’s Anyfolk RVA series is just killer, one of the coolest, high-quality things in Richmond music in about a decade.

RM: How would you describe the evolution of Richmond’s music scene?

Mehta: Bands, promoters [and] venues come and go, but the vibe remains great. We have the advantage and disadvantage of being a midsized city. You play with your friends, and then once in a blue moon you are asked to open for a big touring act. For the artists here, through all the changes, love for one another and the community has remained the guiding light. —Peter McElhinney

Tyler Meacham

tylermeacham.com

Expand Tyler Meacham (Photo by Peter McElhinney)

Singer-songwriter Tyler Meacham mostly plays her own songs, always under her own name, but not necessarily on her own. She loves playing with a full band but is equally adept by herself with her guitar. Catch her at Brambly Park in Scott’s Addition on June 6.

Richmond magazine: What are your favorite local music venues?

Tyler Meacham: I really do love Révéler. And I spend so many hours seeing my friends play at The Camel that it feels really comfortable.

RM: Is there a summer concert series you particularly love?

Meacham: I am definitely a homebody, so anything that gets me out of the house, like Friday Cheers, is great.

RM: How would you describe the evolution of Richmond’s music scene?

Meacham: The Richmond scene is always brimming on being explosive. I lived in Los Angeles and have spent time in New York. We are fortunate to be here, in a perfect location, with so many different musical styles.

RM: Is there anything you recommend people check out?

Meacham: I started a project called Anyfolk. It’s a free songwriter and arts showcase that happens every other Wednesday. My advice is to see someone you’ve never heard of before. Chances are, they are from your neighborhood and have something great to offer. —PM

× Expand Nickelus F performing at The Broadberry in Richmond’s Fan District (Photo by Metta Bastet)

Nickelus F

trickdice.co

Local hip-hop luminary Nickelus F earned a spot on the most recent Newlin Music Prize short list thanks to his 2024 album, “MMCHT,” which was released via his new label, Trick Dice Records. The artist will appear at Daydream Fest at Main Line Brewery on May 26.

Richmond magazine: Which Richmond venues would you say are underrated for experiencing summer concerts?

Expand RVA Boombox hosts intimate shows in its broadcasting studio/performance space. (Photo courtesy RVA Boombox)

Nickelus F: I really like Cobra Cabana during the summertime. It’s an outdoor space. I’ve always had a good time there, whether it’s an actual show or a DJ spinning. I like that spot.

RM: What are your favorite local music venues?

Nickelus F: I really like RVA Boombox. I love the intimate nature of that spot. The Broadberry is always cool, it has a patio out back and whatnot. That’s normally for certain sorts of shows, but if we’re talking local talent, I like RVA Boombox.

RM: How did you feel making the short list for the Newlin Music Prize?

Nickelus F: That was super dope. I honestly didn’t even know that I was on [the short list] until they told me about it. Had I known, I probably would have campaigned a little bit. But I think it’s super awesome. I’m honored, and I’m glad that people were vibing with the project. I plan to put out a whole lot more.—DJ

× Expand Daydream Fest (Photo courtesy Baripete Productions)

OUTDOOR FESTIVALS

5/16-18 The nation’s premier outdoor sports and music festival, Riverrock returns with a stellar lineup of bands performing at Brown’s Island, from locals like Dan & The Fam (jam) and Sweet Potatoes (jazz) to national acts like Mountain Grass Unit (bluegrass) and Mikaela Davis (alt-country). Admission is free. riverrockrva.com

5/26 The fourth annual Daydream Fest includes hip-hop standard-bearer Nickelus F, masterful multi-instrumentalist Charlie Glenn and the R4nd4zzo Big B4nd, led by Butcher Brown bassist Andrew Randazzo. 1 to 11 p.m. at Main Line Brewery. $25 to $45. daydreamfest.com

8/2 For one Saturday in early August, Shockoe Bottom transforms into a multi-stage block party celebrating Richmond’s musical talent during 804 Day. Varied genres and plentiful local vendors and nonprofits make this a can’t-miss summer event. 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the 17th Street Market area. Admission is free. shockoerecords.com/804day

8/9 Psychedelic rock band Lotus headlines the JamPacked Craft Beer & Music Festival at Brown’s Island. Music starts at 3:30 p.m. $45 (VIP tickets are $125). jampackedfest.com

8/30 A fun way to end the summer with a smile on your face, the Richmond Comedy and Music Festival takes place at Richmond Diversity Center featuring stand-up comedians and live musicians. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25 to $35. eventbrite.com

TBD Household names in jazz and R&B converge at Maymont each August for the three-day Richmond Jazz and Music Festival. With access to the estate’s gardens and facilities, attendees enjoy beauty both onstage and off. See website for updated information. richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com

Caroline Vain

carolinevain.com

Expand Photo courtesy Caroline Vain

Indie rock and folk artist Caroline Vain channels her musical influences in her debut self-titled EP, which dropped in February. Catch her during RVA Music Night, part of Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island on May 23.

Richmond magazine: What are your favorite local music venues?

Caroline Vain: My favorite is probably Révéler. I really love the atmosphere. I love that people can drift in off Cary Street, so you end up getting more people at your shows than you might expect. It’s definitely more of a listening room. It’s really fun to play at The Camel and Get Tight Lounge. Depending on the type of music or the vibe, each venue has its own kind of selling point.

RM: Which concerts are you looking forward to experiencing this summer?

Vain: I’m excited to see Jason Isbell at the [Allianz] Amphitheater. He’s a really loved artist by me, and I know Alison Krauss is set to perform at the amphitheater as well. So, it will just be cool to experience a new venue in that area of Richmond, which is so beautiful.

RM: What are your top spots for catching Richmond-based artists?

Vain: I think The Camel is a really iconic place to play for RVA musicians, and there’s a lot of opportunity to grow your audience at that venue because of the way that they format shows. They’ll usually have two or three artists on a bill, and you can meet other musicians that way, meet their audience and just kind of grow your following. And they do so many shows, so there’s always an opportunity to get in somewhere [on their show calendar] and the atmosphere there has always been really welcoming and friendly.

RM: How would you describe the evolution of Richmond’s music scene, and why should people check out upcoming shows?

Vain: I moved here close to two and a half years ago, so I’ve been trying to work my way up through the music scene. I saw a lot of the same names around the singer-songwriter scene, and I’ve made it a point to get to know those people and try and work with them. And it’s been overwhelmingly a positive, friendly experience. There’s a lot to explore across different genres. —AC

× Expand Photo by Tom Topinka courtesy Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

sweetpotatoesmusic.com

With multiple members trained in classical music, this upbeat jazz combo founded by guitarist Johnny Hargrove blends musicianship with fresh style. The group has several upcoming gigs, including the Fan Arts Stroll May 16 and Stone Brewing June 14.

Richmond magazine: What are your favorite local things to do during summer?

Johnny Hargrove: Richmond is a really good city for not even just music but DIY stuff in general. I really like the fact that everyone has their own little niche that they’re doing. Summer is when you really get to see a lot of that, because it ends up in the sidewalks [or] the streets.

RM: Are there any venues that are great for pushing artists outside their comfort zone?

Hargrove: One of my favorite venues is Révéler, not even just because of the aesthetic. I’ve seen such a vast variety of music there. The chaos of the organized randomness of the inside really helps it fit every kind of act that they have.

RM: What is on the horizon for Sweet Potatoes?

Hargrove: We are playing some cool shows, and I’m excited about Riverrock being one of them. We’ve got a big First Friday at Gallery5 that we’re stoked about. But for me, I want to write some stuff. I’m feeling that mood this year, so that’s what I think I’m going to focus on. —DJ

× Expand Photo courtesy Inter Arma

Inter Arma

interarmamusic.com

Over its 19-year history, extreme metal band Inter Arma — Latin for “In Times of War” — has played nearly a thousand shows in the U.S., Europe and Brazil. They’ll perform at The Canal Club on June 19. Longtime vocalist Mike Paparo reflects on the band’s Richmond roots and the local scene.

Richmond magazine: What are your favorite local music venues?

Expand Richmond noisegrind band Suppression performs at Cobra Cabana earlier this year. The venue has a tented back patio for outdoor shows. (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Mike Paparo: We don’t play Richmond quite as much as we used to anymore. I’m from a DIY punk metal background, so if I am going to see a show, my favorite place is The Warehouse. Cobra Cabana is cool, too. If you want to see a national band, you don’t have a lot of choices. I go to The National but ... the smaller venues are the places I enjoy seeing bands the most.

RM: Which concerts are you looking forward to experiencing this summer?

Paparo: Mournful Congregation from Australia is coming to The Camel in May. Every year there is a huge metal music festival on Memorial Day weekend in Baltimore. There will be a lot of Richmond shows of the touring bands that come to that.

RM: How would you describe the evolution of Richmond’s music scene?

Paparo: Everything is cyclical. There was a lull and now there are a million young punk bands, house shows and DIY stuff. I’m happy that scene is still vital, even though now I am 41 and feel like a dinosaur. —PM

SEASONAL CONCERTS

5/18 The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen presents the Antique Melody Show during their Center Field Outdoor Concert season. A mix of old-time swing and cabaret sounds, the group plays nostalgic hits from the 1920s-’40s with some modern twists performed in the classic jazz style. 3 p.m. $20. artsglenallen.com

6/5 After a four-year hiatus, Servpro After Hours Concerts at the Innsbrook Pavilion returns to its original location at 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen. The summer programming includes Tribute Thursdays, kicking off with Elton John and Billy Joel tribute band Face 2 Face. 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20. afterhoursinnsbrook.com

6/5 Prabir Mehta plays plays solo at Brambly Park in Scott’s Addition. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free. bramblypark.com

6/18 Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann attended Midlothian High School before studying at the Berklee College of Music and achieving international acclaim for hits like “Save Me.” She’ll stop by The National alongside Jonathan Coulton. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $33 (VIP packages are available). thenationalva.com

7/11 Grammy-winning singer and former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker performs at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $36. afterhoursconcertseries.com

8/1 The Head and the Heart may be based in Seattle, but the heartwarming rock band’s Richmond connections run deep. Expect a hometown atmosphere when the group stops by the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40 (VIP packages are available). allianzamphitheater.com