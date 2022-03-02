Sounds Chill

× Expand Photo by CJ Harvey

When it comes to languid chill-out music, Kate Bollinger is indie rock’s new "it" girl. On last year's "A Word Becomes a Sound" EP and the more recent "Yards/Gardens" single, the young Charlottesville chanteuse (who recently relocated to Richmond) infuses her warm jazz-psych with a breathy tone and a light sense of vocal phrasing that nicely harkens back to ‘60s mellow queens Margo Guryan and Claudine Longet. But the songs that she and collaborator John Trainum come up with, like "Candy" and "Grey Skies," are seductive, distinctive and all their own. This is background music that deserves your full attention.

Bollinger brings the mellow to Richmond Music Hall on March 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12.

