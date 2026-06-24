Shared Sound

This article has been updated since it first appeared in print.

× 1 of 2 Expand Shannon Loy and Chris Davis are opening Sound Hall Studios, offering instruction and practice spaces. (Photo by Mason Flippo) × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Sound Hall Studios Prev Next

A music educator and classically trained performer, Shannon Loy has a vision for a communal approach to melodic creativity that will come to fruition this summer with the opening of Sound Hall Studios in Henrico County. Located in a former medical building on Parham Road across from J.R. Tucker High School, the 4,100-square-foot space is designed for teaching, practicing, performing and recording. The impetus for the community hub is delivering an elevated environment for both instructors and students. This haven for education and collaboration is a local, grassroots alternative to the offerings at Music & Arts, which Loy describes as “the largest band and orchestra instrument retailer in the United States.”

Loy, who helped establish nearby concert venue The Tin Pan, spent over a decade working for Music & Arts as store manager and school services representative. That was where she met her Sound Hall partner, music educator and industry veteran Chris Davis.

But the corporate, sales-based approach ultimately left her unsatisfied, and she was becoming disillusioned with music instruction that would only scratch the surface of potential. “I hated the transactional feel of people coming in, taking lessons, but not having recitals, ensembles, workshops or master classes,” Loy says. “Working with educators around Richmond, I saw schools cutting back on programs and resources.”

Sound Hall aims to fill the void of shrinking and diminished school programming by offering a suite of practice and recital spaces, as well as some limited retail for necessities such as reeds and strings. Loy is reaching out to area nonprofits to expand access for underserved communities, especially in Richmond’s East End.

“We offer [instructors] more autonomy and flexibility,” Loy says, “whether that’s setting their own rates, doing group instruction or renting a larger studio.”

She believes the choices will appeal to a currently unaddressed segment of musicians and instructors. “Some teachers prefer the traditional ‘walk in, teach and leave’ store model,” she explains, “but for those for whom this is their livelihood, or for newer teachers building their studios, we want to offer a facility that better fits their interests.”

The location will hold 10 different studios. Three are large enough to host a sextet, and another could comfortably handle a quartet or quintet. The remaining smaller rooms are geared toward lessons or individual practice, except for the soundproofed room with a full drum set, which can be used by aspiring artists as a rehearsal space. Musicians will have access to on-site recording equipment and monitors for virtual instruction. Future tech plans include contracting staff to engineer projects, who would receive support from students interested in learning the process. Finally, there is a large coworking area that can transform into a performance space with a coffeehouse vibe, which Loy says will be perfect for recitals, master classes or member open house nights.

Revenue for Sound Hall will come from memberships, with tiers based on usage levels that offer additional benefits such as priority scheduling and early event access. Monthly membership fees start at $29.

“Richmond feels like the right place to bring it all together,” Loy says. “We did research and ran the numbers to make sure this configuration is possible.”

If all goes to plan, the now-empty space (hosting a grand opening July 18) will be filling up with students next month — and with other aficionados who, for example, might need a soundproof room to play the drums.