Soulful Man

× Expand Leon Bridges (Photo by Cal Quinn)

Some have labeled Leon Bridges a throwback to the smooth soul singers of old, but that's really undervaluing his music, which is serious, sweet and anything but retro. Discovered while busking on the streets of Fort Worth, Texas, Bridges possesses both the assured vocal chops of a seasoned pro and the adventurous spirit of a young man on the move — even if that move is often mellow.

He won a Grammy for the single "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand," one of many gems found on his 2018 release “Good Thing," but Bridges seems most comfortable commingling with others, such as Kacey Musgraves, Gary Clark Jr., Bun B. and John Mayer, to name a few. Last year, he released two noteworthy discs, his solo "Gold-Diggers Sound," a set of relaxed and intimate R&B that’s ready-made for a quiet-storm mix, and the terrific psych-soul collaboration "Texas Sun," with Lone Star State indie band Khruangbin (see our recent Q&A with drummer DJ Johnson). Anyone capable of portraying Gil Scott-Heron (on the big screen in "First Man") and copping a CMT award (for a duet with country superstar Luke Combs) is clearly a performer forging his own path.

Leon Bridges brings "The Boundless Tour'' to the Altria Theater with supporting act Chiiild on May 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 to $89.50.