Sing It Out

When you can’t go to the theater, the theater can come to you — virtually — through the “Legends Livestream” series produced by the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance and Westminster Canterbury Richmond.

This month’s cabaret performance is by Felicia Curry, appearing live on YouTube from Westminster Canterbury’s Sara Belle November Theater. Richmond audiences experienced Curry in Virginia Repertory Theatre productions of “Sister Act” and “The Color Purple,” and she recently became a resident artist at Baltimore’s Everyman Theatre.

The versatile actor and singer has received three Helen Hayes Awards for Outstanding Ensemble. She’ll be accompanied by Virginia Rep pianist Anthony Smith on Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The one-hour concerts are $15, and a link to the performance will be emailed to ticket buyers a week in advance.

legendslive.givesmart.com