Shooting From the Lip

Rapper turned rocker Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, has come a long way from releasing mixtapes in high school. His songs “I Think I’m Okay” and “Home” have been streamed almost half a million times each, and his new album, “Born With Horns,” is his second collaboration with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Kelly also acts and can be seen in the films “Bird Box” and “The Dirt,” where he portrayed Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, perhaps predicting his transition from beat pad to bass guitar. Machine Gun Kelly unloads at Virginia Credit Union Live on Oct. 28. Masks required. $52.

