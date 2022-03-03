School Songs

× Expand The No BS! Brass Band is among the local groups coming together to support music education in Richmond Public Schools through a series of benefit concerts. (Photo courtesy No BS! Brass Band)

In the aftermath of the recent fire at Fox Elementary School, the Richmond music community is joining together to support all city elementary schools. On Saturday, March 5, performance venue The Broadberry is collaborating with musical outreach nonprofit JAMinc to hold the “Banding Together” benefit concert. All ticket proceeds will be donated to the RPS Education Foundation to purchase musical instruments for Richmond Public Schools.

The music begins at The Broadberry at 2:30 p.m. with a kid-friendly concert featuring children’s hip-hop band Diggity Dudes, Jonathan the Juggler and Buenas.

At 8 p.m., a second show comes to the Broadberry stage, with Fear of Music, Landon Elliott and Erin Lunsford. Also in the lineup is the nationally renowned No BS! Brass Band, known for their lively dance music, and The Prabir Trio, which blends American rock 'n' roll with Indian traditions.

In addition to the performances at The Broadberry, The Camel will donate to Richmond Public Schools all proceeds from its March 4 concert at 9:30 p.m. featuring Honest Debts and The Jared Stout Band.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required at all shows. The shows at The Broadberry start at $20 (the all-ages show is free for children 12 and younger), with additional donation levels available; the show at The Camel is $10.