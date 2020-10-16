Blues Fish

× Expand Samantha Fish (Photo by Kaelen Barowsky)

With precautionary measures in place due to the pandemic, The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell welcomes blues sensation Samantha Fish on Oct. 21. Lauded for her powerhouse vocals and scorching slide-guitar work, the 30-year-old boasts six studio albums (including 2019’s “Kill or Be Kind”), a cache of awards and a hard-earned slot opening for the Rolling Stones last year.

Fans can expect an electrifying performance from the Kansas City native, showcasing her versatility and potent brand of blues-rooted rock.

Seating is limited to allow for social distancing, masks are requested, and there will be a touchless temperature check at the door. Tickets are $35 to $42.

thebeacontheatreva.com