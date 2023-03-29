× Expand (From left) Richmond Symphony members Anna Rogers, Schuyler Slack, David Lemelin, Zsuzsanna Emodi, Thomas Schneider and Victoria Chung wearing the symphony's new performance wardrobe (Photo by James Loving)

The Richmond Symphony’s classic suiting has reached its finale, replaced by new functional, modern apparel that will debut this weekend, April 1-2, during two performances of Mahler’s “Resurrection” Symphony at the Dominion Energy Center. A year in the making, the new wardrobe system features 10 gender-neutral, black-and-sapphire designs that symphony members are able to mix and match to create a look that is unique to them. The result is a cohesive look for performers and a more modern appearance that incorporates materials allowing for freedom of movement tailored to each musician.

“We are making the clothes more comfortable without making them a uniform, but unifying is the key,” says Lauren Solomon, an image expert who led an international team of designers to create the clothing. “What they wear should be supporting them to do their very best.”

In addition to function, ease and elegance, designers considered sustainability and durability. The pieces use antimicrobial, odor-free, bacteria-repelling fabrics that allow for fewer washes. The material is also machine washable, meaning the symphony members won’t have to dry clean their wardrobes. Additional musician-friendly features include hidden pockets for reeds and rosins, covered buttons that won’t catch on instruments, and lighter layers for added comfort and movement.

(From left) Wardrobe design, sourcing and production assistant Catherine Schuller, Richmond Symphony Executive Director Lacey Huszcza, image expert and design team leader Lauren Solomon, and Richmond Symphony Music Director Valentina Peleggi pose with the symphony’s new performance apparel. (Photo by Nicole Cohen)

The clothing pieces include pants, shirts, jackets, dresses and vests that can be worn over a black dress shirt so guest performers may blend in with the symphony’s visual aesthetic. Richmond Symphony Music Director Valentina Peleggi will don a custom conductor’s design that complements the new collection. The wardrobe has also been custom fitted to each member to ensure proper sizing.

The new clothing reflects the symphony’s goal to make classical music more accessible and approachable to all audiences. They host community performances at local venues including breweries, parks and neighborhood events. While other U.S. orchestras have switched to contemporary apparel, the Richmond Symphony is breaking ground in moving away from evening wear.

“From our perspective, we wanted to look at it in a way that unifies us and to be progressive and forward-thinking and to keep progressing and appealing to audiences both old and new,” Solomon says.

Richmond Symphony Executive Director Lacey Huszcza says she hopes the new performance wardrobe system is the start of more to come. Obtaining a small amount of funding and budgeting for the rest of the wardrobe system cost, she says that now that it’s completed, there are opportunities for future expansion including more signature design details such as Richmond Symphony logos.

This weekend’s performances will be the first time the public will be able to experience the full effect of the new wardrobe as it’s worn by the symphony’s performers. The Richmond Symphony season’s largest production in terms of size, 95 musicians and 150 chorus members will come together onstage performing George Walker’s “Icarus in Orbit” and Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 2.”

“This performance is going to be stunning in all the ways, visually and aurally,” Huszcza says. “It’s a remarkable piece of music that should not be missed and made even better by the visual component.”

Hear the Mahler “Resurrection” Symphony in two performances, April 1 at 8 p.m. and April 2 at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center. A virtual presentation is also available for purchase. Tickets are $15 to $85.