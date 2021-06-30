That’s Not All

× 1 of 5 Expand Sean Jones (at right) and Brinae Ali, aka Dizzy Spellz (Photo by Conrad Louis Charles) × 2 of 5 Expand Plena Es (Photo by Yamila Images) × 3 of 5 Expand Rare Essence (Photo courtesy Rare Essence) × 4 of 5 Expand Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (Photo courtesy Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper) × 5 of 5 Expand Crowds at a past Richmond Folk Festival (Photo by Dave Parrish) Prev Next

The Richmond Folk Festival returns for its 17th year Oct. 8-10 and will once again feature music, dancing, traditional crafts, storytelling and food. The free event was held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic, and it is expected to make a full in-person return while following state and federal guidelines for outdoor gatherings.

“This year more than ever we may find reason to celebrate each other’s traditions and cultures,” says Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond, which presents the annual event.

The festival will have six stages and over 30 artists performing throughout its three days of events. Today, the first six artists were announced. The lineup includes an Irish band from Yonkers, New York, Joanie Madden & Cherish the Ladies; bluegrass group Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper; Persian santour from the Nava Persian Trio; bomba y plena group Plena Es; Washington, D.C.-based go-go band Rare Essence; and jazz, hip-hop and tap dance group Dizzy Spellz, featuring Sean Jones and Brinae Ali.

Every Saturday at 5 p.m. from July 3 to Oct. 2, Richmond’s VPM public radio stations 107.3 FM and 93.1 FM will broadcast past festival performances.

In addition to the live event, the Richmond Folk Festival is currently hosting an interactive scavenger hunt, focusing on art, history and culture and including music to guide participants on their journeys. Those who complete the scavenger hunt will be entered in prize drawings, and winners will be announced throughout the summer.