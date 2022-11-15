Review: Flipturn

× Expand Guitarist Tristan Duncan, singer Dillon Basse and bassist Madeline Jarman, of the indie rock band Flipturn performed at the Broadberry Sunday night. (photo by Ale Egocheaga)

A red glow brightened the Broadberry stage and fog flowed toward the audience awaiting alternative indie-rock band Flipturn. The Florida-based band began dropping EPs back in 2017 and released their first album, “Shadowglow,” in August. They’ve been touring for several months before amplified audiences, and their Richmond stop was no exception.

Before Flipturn took the stage, Fredericksburg indie-rock band Virginia Man and alternative trio The Brazen Youth pumped up the college-aged crowd, leaving them craving more. Fortunately, Flipturn was ready to deliver. Each band member came out wearing merchandise from the two opening acts in support of their new friends, and their set started with “The Fall,” the opening track on “Shadowglow," featuring lead singer Dillon Basse’s vibrating vocals paired with electrifying instrumentals.

The band’s energy, evidenced by frequent headbanging and plenty of jumping, amplified the already excited crowd. At the end of “Playground,” an upbeat synth-driven song paired with lyrics about life’s ugly truths, drummer Devon VonBalson brought part of his drum kit to the edge of the stage to play. Sweat flicked from his hair and onto the audience, but fans didn’t care, and they moved closer to him.

Singer Dillon Basse’s guitar string broke before Flipturn could play their album’s last song, “Space Cowboy,” which came as no surprise given that the band was playing like it was their last time performing. It wasn’t, but they are taking a short break before returning to the road in late November. The band waved goodbye, but chants for one more song paid off, and they returned to play the “August” followed by “Nickel,” both featured on their self-titled compilation album.

"We’ve never been [to Richmond] before, so thank you so much for filling this place up and making us feel so welcome,” Basse said. The large crowd of fans tightly packed together made it feel like a sold-out show.

During their last song, Basse left his guitar, grabbed the mic and relied on his bandmates for instrumentals as he sang from the audience offstage. The crowd joined in, bouncing in unison with hands raised.