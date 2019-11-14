Review: Bob Dylan at VSU Multi-Purpose Center

× Expand Photography was not allowed at Bob Dylan's concert last night at Virginia State University's Multi-Purpose Center, so here's an old picture. (File photo)

Those who braved freezing temperatures Wednesday night were treated to an enchanted evening flush with classics from legendary rock artist Bob Dylan’s extensive canon. Backed by his outstanding eclectic five-piece band, Dylan breathed new life into some of his oldest songs, adding fresh, atmospheric elements in a riveting 100-minute set at Virginia State University's Multi-Purpose Center in Ettrick. The audience was primarily the baby boomer set, filling three-fourths of the 6,200-seat venue.

Spry, engaging and, yes, “audible,” the legendary bard maintains a mystique unlike any other. Dylan drew from his deep well of over 30 records, taking delighted fans back through time and forward again with twists and nuances on some of his most memorable work.

Donning his casual black pistolero outfit, Dylan, armed with a Telecaster, began the set with a rousing rendition of 2000’s “Things Have Changed” from the "Wonder Boys" soundtrack. Perched at a rickety stand-up parlor piano, he followed with a jazzy up-tempo version of “It Ain’t Me Babe,” setting a precedent for a night of reshaped works. The set wove through at least 10 albums, ranging from undisputed classics “Highway 61 Revisited” and “Blood on the Tracks” to Dylan’s greatest achievement of the latter part of his career, 1997’s multiple Grammy-winning “Time out of Mind.”

The haunting cries of multi-instrumentalist Donnie Herron’s pedal steel guitar matched with Dylan’s gravely vocal stretches on “Not Dark Yet” swung into moody malevolence, when at the next turn, a Celtic take on “Girl From the North Country” radiated with love and lamentation. Herron’s violin soared through the often covered “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” as Dylan’s revamped take on the chorus elevated the mood entirely.

The diversity of the set showcased the musicianship of Dylan’s band. Tony Garnier, his bassist since 1989, served as the rock-solid foundation, alternating from electric to stand-up bass, while guitarists Charlie Sexton and Bob Britt’s contrast of blues, hard country and straight-ahead rock carried the theme of each tune. Sexton and Britt’s interplay on the high-flying “Thunder on the Mountain” and the bluesy grit of “Early Roman Kings,” coupled with Dylan’s strides on harmonica, brought the house down. Leading the charge with his percussive patterns, drummer Matt Chamberlain (Soundgarden, David Bowie, The Who) gracefully steered the ship of five with Dylan at the helm.

With the stage saturated in eerie orange light, the set ended with a double encore, starting with “Ballad of a Thin Man,” which had Dylan grinning menacingly, singing, “You know something’s happening, but you don’t know what it is. Do you, Mr. Jones?” Fans were treated to a charging take on the closing number, “It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry”.

At 78, Bob Dylan is one of the last in a fading class of American musical legends, and his journey of creative reinvention continues, surrounding himself with players who bring out his best work. Wednesday night’s performance showed just that.

Set List:

1. "Things Have Changed"

2. "It Ain’t Me Babe"

3. "Highway 61 Revisited"

4. "Simple Twist of Fate"

5. "Can’t Wait"

6. "When I Paint My Masterpiece"

7. "Honest With Me"

8. "Tryin’ to Get to Heaven"

9. "Make You Feel My Love"

10. "Pay in Blood"

11. "Lenny Bruce"

12. "Early Roman Kings"

13. "Girl From the North Country"

14. "Not Dark Yet"

15. "Thunder on the Mountain"

16. "Soon After Midnight"

17. "Gotta Serve Somebody"

ENCORE:

18. "Ballad of a Thin Man"

19. "It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry"