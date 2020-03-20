Quarantine Hymns and Other Jams

× Expand Local singer Kenneka Cooke is among a group of local artists performing from their homes this week. (Photo by Joey Wharton)

The coronavirus crisis had an immediate effect on the live music scene in Richmond. Nightclubs and other venues quickly shut down, leaving Richmond’s musicians without a source of steady income. Some artists have found a way to keep the music playing and perhaps get paid, too. This week a series of live shows began called the Virtual Happy Hour House Show Series, livestreamed on Facebook and Instagram by Richmond's Grid magazine. Of course, royalty payments can’t be canceled, so we’ve included songs made by some of the participating artists, as well as music featured our April issue, in an expanded version of our monthly Spotify playlist.

Weldon Irvine: The unheralded jazz keyboardist from Hampton is the subject of a new documentary that may be screened at a rescheduled Richmond Independent Film Festival. The song “I Love You,” released in 1976, features vocals by Don Blackman and is taken from his album “Sinbad.”

Lilly Hiatt: Having a famous parent is an advantage in music business, but it’s no guarantee of success. Lilly Hiatt, daughter of singer-songwriter John, has made the most of her leg up, with four albums of her blend of indie rock and Americana to her credit. The track "Brightest Star” is from her 2020 release, “Walking Proof.” She was set to make her second Richmond appearance in six months recently, so perhaps we’ll see her again soon.

Marcus Tenney is a member of acclaimed Richmond jazz outfit Butcher Brown. Tenney created a new song during a Virtual Happy Hour House Show session on Thursday, making him a hard act to follow. The track “Home,” from the Marcus Tenney Quartet’s 2018 album, “Moment,” speaks to where many of us can be found during these difficult times.

Cody Jinks: Pop and hip-hop have influenced country music considerably in recent years, but you wouldn’t know it by listening to this Texas native. The former headbanger switched to country years ago and appears to be following the old playbook of country legends and outlaws with traditional sounds and lyrics. Jinks was scheduled to open Virginia Credit Union Live’s concert lineup, and tracks such as “Must Be the Whiskey“ prove he was a worthy choice.

Saw Black: The subject of a Richmond magazine feature story in 2018, the singer-songwriter opened the Virtual Happy Hour House Show on March 17. The guitarist is known for making mundane experiences memorable, which isn’t what happens on his song “Water Tower,” about spray-painting his lover’s name and drawing a heart around it.

Kenneka Cook: If you’ve attended concerts in Richmond, you’ve probably seen and heard Kenneka Cook. The vocalist is a frequent collaborator with many popular bands, but she also has her own songs. She sang some of her new material at her Virtual Happy Hour House show earlier this week. “Don’t Ask Me” is the title track from her 2018 debut. She’s set to perform again at 4 p.m. Friday at the Virtual Happy Hour House Show.